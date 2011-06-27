Used 2001 BMW M Consumer Reviews
AWESOME M COUPE
THE M COUPE FITS THE DRIVER LIKE A GLOVE. THE SPORT SEATS ARE FIRM AND KEEPS THE DRIVER LOCKED IN PLACE. THE EUROPEAN SPEC. ENGINE CAN ONLY BE DESCRIBED AS RACE CAR LIKE WITH ITS SIX INDIVIDUAL THROTTLE BODIES AND INSTANT ACCELERATION. THE STARES I GET WHEN DRIVING THIS LITTLE ROCKET IS AMAZING. YOUNG AND OLD ALIKE ASK ME QUESTIONS ABOUT MY M COUPE SUCH AS " I'VE NEVER SEEN ONE OF THESE BEFORE". I AM COMPLETELY SATISFIED WITH MY PURCHASE!!!
Ultimate Muscle Car
The 2001 and 2002 M roadsters are unique in their absolute driving performance. The engine is sublime and the car can out run just about anything on the road. From a roll, from a launch, or on the freeway it just runs away. Most everyone underestimates the car and I have yet to see a car (even new models of corvette, SRT8s, camaros, etc) that can even keep close. The car can break the tires free shifting into any gear but is so balanced that there is no loss of control or fishtailing. If you think your current car is fast and handles well you should drive one of these to compare.
Fast and fun
Built for winding alpine touring the S54-equipped M roadster is the best car I have ever owned in terms of raw thrill, performance and head-turning good looks. The only (minor) design flaw is non- functional shark-gill side air vents (unlike its lesser cousin the Z3). Odd in a car where every aspect of driving is optimized for the purist from analog instruments to race-quality seat bolsters and an unnerving lack of roll in the fastest corners. It will take anything except a Z06, Viper or Turbo Porsche in a straight, and in the mountains it's virtually untouchable - truly a keeper for the enthusiast and if you find one in mint condition it will be close to 2X the "suggested" online prices.
Things you don't know...
Amazing car. BMW did not include the M differential or the sport mode button for political reasons. You can install the sport mode with just a wire and a button. The diff can be replaced for under $100 from a breaking yard to bring up to the pace of the E46 M3. Try a launch with sport mode on and then you will not believe it. It's a rocket ship. 12.51 quarter, bone stock.
2001 M-Roadster
This is a very fun car to drive. It can be a handful if you disengage the stability control. Very good acceleration. Only drawback is plastic rear window and minor exhaust rattle until exhaust system is warm.
Sponsored cars related to the M
Related Used 2001 BMW M info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chrysler 300 2006
- Used Lexus GX 460 2015
- Used Dodge Charger 2010
- Used BMW X5 2011
- Used Ford Explorer 2002
- Used Chrysler 200 2015
- Used Dodge Journey 2015
- Used Toyota Corolla 2012
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2018
- Used Mazda 6 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD 2019
- 2019 XF
- 2021 Lamborghini Huracan News
- 2021 Subaru Ascent News
- 2019 Clarity
- 2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van
- Nissan LEAF 2019
- 2021 Tesla Model X News
- Cadillac CT6 2019
- 2021 MINI Hardtop 2 Door News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- BMW 8 Series 2019
- BMW M6 Gran Coupe 2019
- 2019 2 Series
- BMW X6 2019
- 2021 BMW ALPINA B7
- BMW 3 Series 2020
- 2019 BMW i3