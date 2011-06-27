  1. Home
Used 2011 BMW 1 Series M Consumer Reviews

M-power and distinctiveness for cheap

dhwhitney, 11/18/2011
Picked up with Euro delivery in Munich, now back in states. Germans went nuts over this car (Valencia Orange probably helped!) and was great fun to drive on the Autobahn and at the Nurburgring. Traded in a 2009 M3 and I prefer this car despite the fact that Randy Pobst "hates it!" For people like me that have driven on the track with fast cars Porsch GT3 and the M3,eg) but are no way race drivers this car rocks. Looks have been criticized, but looks butch to me and the general public seems to agree. No auto means few posers and limited production means I have only seen one other on the street (in white). Only changes I would like: better plastics, more aggressive factory tune>

Orange Bimmer

330zhp, 11/29/2011
I have owned many different cars from nearly every major manufacturer and this car is, by far, the most fun to drive. It is almost as exciting to drive as the Gallardo I drove in Vegas, and this car I can actually own (and do). It is in it's break-in period, but it is still a blast to drive through back roads. Averaging about 20/21 mpg currently.

