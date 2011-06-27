  1. Home
Used 2009 Bentley Arnage R Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$224,990
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG11
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)10/14 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)253.0/354.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.3 gal.
Combined MPG11
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque645 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
Base engine size6.8 l
Horsepower450 hp @ 4100 rpm
Turning circle40.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Multi-CD located in trunkyes
140 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM in trunk-CD , CD-controller stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
separate rear audioyes
power antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
Three zone climate controlyes
leather and wood trim on dashyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather and wood trim on doorsyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
Rear floor matsyes
power rear seat easy entryyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room40.2 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear leg room41.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
reclining rear seatsyes
multi-level heatingyes
Measurements
Front track63.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity13.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight5699 lbs.
Gross weight6757 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.2 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.37 cd.
Length212.2 in.
Height59.7 in.
EPA interior volume117 cu.ft.
Wheel base122.7 in.
Width74.8 in.
Rear track63.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bronze
  • Burnt Oak
  • Magnolia
  • Glacier
  • Meteor
  • Fountain Blue
  • Silverlake
  • Paint Color from Previous Bentley Model Year Range
  • Oxford Blue
  • Black Sapphire
  • Diamond Black
  • Beluga Black
  • Neptune
  • Moroccan
  • Peacock
  • Dark Sapphire
  • Royal Ebony
  • Duo-Tone Paint Combination Matched to Customer Specifications
  • Windsor Blue
  • Arctica
  • Paint Color Matched to Customer Specification
  • Porcelain
  • Black Velvet
  • Fine Lines Color Matched to Customer Specification
  • Duo-Tone Paint Combination to Customer Specification from Bentley Standard Paint Colors
Interior Colors
  • Peacock, premium leather
  • French Navy, premium leather
  • Beluga, premium leather
  • Imperial Blue, premium leather
  • Cashew, premium leather
  • Savannah, premium leather
  • Newmarket Tan, premium leather
  • Portland, premium leather
  • Stratos, premium leather
  • Saddle, premium leather
  • Autumn, premium leather
  • Oatmeal, premium leather
  • Cotswold, premium leather
  • Burnt Oak, premium leather
  • Cognac, premium leather
  • Saffron, premium leather
  • Magnolia, premium leather
  • Linen, premium leather
  • Cumbrian Green, premium leather
  • Secondary Hide Color From Previous Bentley Model Year Range, premium leather
  • Hide Color Matched to Customer Specification, premium leather
  • Primary Hide Color from Previous Bentley Model Year Range, premium leather
  • Windsor Blue, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
255/50R Y tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.
