Used 2011 Audi S5 Consumer Reviews

Trending topics in reviews

1st time Audi owner

bigdjjd, 02/08/2011
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

I recently traded a 08 BMW m3 sedan for a 2011 S5 and I am thrilled!! While the m3 is a fantastic car, it is not a fantastic everyday car. I made the switch because of the s5's seductive good looks, v8 power, and 4 wheel grip. The s5 interior is stunning visually and very user friendly (BMW Idrive is a mess!) The seats are extremely comfortable and infinitely adjustable. The B&O sound system is fantastic, and would say on par with the best from BMW. Behind the wheel; great steering feel, engine power is substantial but not overwelming. Overall build quality and materials are excellent. My only grips are: the pano roof only vents and the overhead sunglass compartment is tiny!

Report Abuse

It is SOOOOO good

dtc4, 10/05/2011
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

Ok .... I expect if you are like me, you are reading these reviews to sway you one way or another between different brands. Stop reading, man up, drop the coin and do it. Yeah, the gas mileage isn't great but does that matter? You don't get a V8 for free. It's sexy, fun, fast, reliable and did I mention fun. By far the best car I've ever owned.

Report Abuse

BMW to Audi

wreck, 09/26/2010
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

After owning a BMW 335 Cab for 3 years I could not wait to get back to Audi. The BMW was nice but with the Rub Flats and turbo problems run away from this car. BMW still has the take it or leave it attitude. Everything with BMW is normal, it takes a law suit to wake them up. It's a shame after 6 BMWs since 1999 I would never own another one again. The best driving experience is ruined by the Run Flats!

Report Abuse

Audi S 5

vlj4, 09/25/2011
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I have owned a BMW, Acura, Infinity and Land Rover, I have to say that this Audi S5 is the best car I have ever owned! The engineering, performance, and technology is superior. As well it is a blast to drive.

Report Abuse

fast and refined

jungh, 12/05/2010
10 of 14 people found this review helpful

Had considered an M3. After I drove the S5 Cab there was no turning back. The interior blows you away compared to the BMW. My dealer suggested an ECU upgrade pushing the car to 410 HP with 370 lb-ft of tqe. The car is as you can imagine super fast. Zero to 60 4.3 seconds. Right there with the M. Big difference is the quatro. Makes the car stick to the road like glue.

Report Abuse
