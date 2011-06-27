2020 Audi S4 Consumer Reviews
Shake, rattle and roll...
I had a 2014 and then 2018 A5 coups which I loved. Decided to go with a 2020 S4 next. Everything in the reviews is accurate. Lots of power and great interior. However, we found anything over a 30 mile dive is very uncomfortable. The sports seats feel too still, the ride too still (yes, it’s suppose to a bit). However, the biggest issue is the road noise at highway speed. And we’re not talking fun exhaust tunes. The car is incredible load. From hearing the tires to general road noise as compared to my A5. I’ve had the upgrades sound system in all 3 and it’s a waste of money on the S4. The road noise will compete with anything you have on. This may be a cool car for cruising around town or even the track. But forget about getting on a freeway for extended period of time - it’s exhausting.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the S4
Related 2020 Audi S4 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2013
- Used Ram 2500 2006
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2004
- Used GMC Canyon 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2018
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2017
- Used Toyota Tundra 2006
- Used Ford F-150 1998
- Used Dodge Charger 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Lexus RC F 2019
- Ram 2500 2019
- 2020 Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- MINI Countryman 2019
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan LEAF News
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- 2019 XJ
- 2019 Subaru WRX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Audi S4
- Audi Q3 2020
- 2019 TT
- Audi A5 2020
- Audi A6 2020
- 2019 Audi Q8
- 2020 Audi A8
- 2020 S5
- 2019 Audi TT RS
- 2020 Audi A4
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2019 5 Series
- 2020 7 Series
- 2019 Rio
- 2019 Continental
- 2019 Maserati Ghibli
- 2019 Tesla Model 3
- 2019 Chevrolet Malibu
- 2019 A4
- Acura TLX 2020
- 2019 Acura TLX