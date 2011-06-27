2020 Audi S4 Consumer Reviews

Greg , 08/30/2020 Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)

I had a 2014 and then 2018 A5 coups which I loved. Decided to go with a 2020 S4 next. Everything in the reviews is accurate. Lots of power and great interior. However, we found anything over a 30 mile dive is very uncomfortable. The sports seats feel too still, the ride too still (yes, it’s suppose to a bit). However, the biggest issue is the road noise at highway speed. And we’re not talking fun exhaust tunes. The car is incredible load. From hearing the tires to general road noise as compared to my A5. I’ve had the upgrades sound system in all 3 and it’s a waste of money on the S4. The road noise will compete with anything you have on. This may be a cool car for cruising around town or even the track. But forget about getting on a freeway for extended period of time - it’s exhausting.