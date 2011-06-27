Used 2004 Audi S4 Consumer Reviews

Buy with warranty or be ready to spend AC_SOCAL , 05/05/2010 19 of 20 people found this review helpful Pros : Performance is awesome, one of the best looking sport sedans , interior is spacious, sound system is great, fully loaded with options, very nice seats. Cons: 1) very poor reliability! So far : bearings, engine cover gaskets, coils, light sensors, seat warmers wiring, clutch!, control arm. I was not expecting that many issues with a car that I take good care of and I hardly overdrive it! Good thing all were covered by extended warranty. 2) MPG : 14 to 15 3) Front heavy due to engine weight I am reluctant to buy another Audi, although the S5 is hard to resist. I owned 328i BWM for 5 yrs I did not have any problems until around 100K miles,I started having problems with S4 at 30K mi Report Abuse

This One Does it All 1st Audi Man , 10/11/2010 6 of 6 people found this review helpful This is the perfect car if you don't want to be seen in a "sports car". Not to mention, you can haul a few kids along the way as well. Although it is not as athletic as a Cayman, it will easily blow away your expectation as to what a grocery hauler can do. It has the class inside and out as you'd expect from an Audi. The 4.2L V8 is a battle-tested dynamo in the lineup. Sure, you can complain about the mileage, but don't buy this car if that's on the top of your list - high performance is what it is. Although we haven't used it to tow anything, it is our do it all car anytime of the year. If you can find one (sedan or wagon), jump on it, you will be happy Report Abuse

Audi taught me about German Engineering Mark , 06/09/2018 quattro AWD 2dr Cabriolet (4.2L 8cyl 6M) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful First the good things. The car looks great, sounds great, drives very well, and is a lot of fun...when it's working. It is surprisingly spacious for a convertible. It's powerful but because it's heavy, it rather needs to be...but it accelerates well. I think it should be all these good things, because it was the most expensive car I've ever bought, and not my first convertible. I should have listened to friends right after I bought mine - they got a lemon and swore "Audi - never again." For me it's also been, by far, the most trouble of any car I've ever bought. I saw the problem coming: during warranty period, a small headliner strap disconnected from the convertible top frame - it kept a section of headliner folding with the top. A bit of superglue might have fixed that. But no, the official service required a $1000 headliner replacement. Just after warranty expired, my nice radio had trouble - the antenna broke. Simple fix, right? A $1000 replacement - much of the interior of the car needed removal to replace it. Then, my AC went out. After numerous trips to the dealer to add coolant, add fluorescent dye to find a leak: the compressor needed replacement. Turns out, that's not a minor thing in an Audi. The dealer quoted $6000. I didn't do it, so they worked around and "disabled the compressor". Many more small things went out - like the headlight washer system blew a tiny cap - water everywhere; of course they don't sell the caps, only the full $200/light washer. That's small for Audi. Recently I started hearing a noise near the engine and took it for diagnosis: $700 just to remove enough for inspection (from a 3rd party, probably a good price). Something was throwing bolts out of the engine area! It turns out, now the broken compressor was disintegrating, and was ready to take out other things too. So, thousands more, now, forced to even keep the car driveable, and all this on a car with less than 62K miles on it. AUDI: Never again. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

A wolf in sheep's clothing SimpleSam , 03/28/2007 5 of 5 people found this review helpful The S4 is the first Audi I have ever purchased, and it will definitely not be my last. I have been a BMW fan for years, however, the interior design and class the S4 resembles cannot be matched by any current manufacturer. Power is plentiful even at low RPMs, giving passing lanes a sort of GT feel rather than mundane city driving. The grabby clutch did give me some issues during the first 1000kms, although the overall driving experience overcompensated for Audi's slight imperfection. My only major complaint is Audi waited so long to bring the RS4 stateside! Oh well, I will just have to settle for the sluggish 340 hp, road gripping, eye catching juggernaut. A tru1ely remarkable car. Report Abuse