Used 2010 Aston Martin Rapide Consumer Reviews

Perfect proportions
Mike Tierney, 07/06/2019
4dr Sedan (5.9L 12cyl 6A)
Now that the prices for 2010 and 2011 Rapides have fallen to the high $60,000 range, it should be on everyone's shopping list. These are beautiful cars to look at and to drive. The start up sound is a source of excitement to every valet. The interior defines comfort and quality. As most are low mileage (mine has 27000 miles on it since new in July 2011) they are a great bargain. And there is plenty of room for booster seats in the back.
