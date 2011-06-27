  1. Home
Used 2005 Aston Martin DB9 Consumer Reviews

4.9
10 reviews
Simple fun with refinement

T. Patrick, 11/10/2006
10 of 10 people found this review helpful

Great car! Fun to drive for a GT! If looking for sweet ride you can take anywhere, this is it. Comfortable and fun for long distant driving. Loves the road at high speed. Had no problems with car except for an occasional low tire warning and head-lights were replaced. They are automatic leveling and got stuck in down position. Replaced with no cost. Aston Martin Headquarters called to apologize personally for the inconvenience and gave me another Aston Martin until it was replaced. Interior is first rate with every convenience.

Report Abuse

This is not a car ... it is a Dream !!

Peter Afeiche, 06/25/2005
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

Aston Martins have always had a distinct allure for me ever since seeing the DB5 in Goldfinger and seeing an Astin Martin Lagonda back in the 80's. The DB9 was the dream car for me to own and it took me a good 2- 3 weeks to fully realize just what a splendid car I was driving. Sexy, elegant, powerful, responsive, distinctive and manly are just some of the adjectives I can attribute to this car.

Report Abuse

DB9 2005

cliff, 09/05/2008
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

I have owned most high end cars from maserati gransports 911 turbo, m5, m3, m6, CLS63 AMG benz, and many others some twice and this is in another class by itself. At 150 mph you feel confident this could easily handle 200 mph! just not in the states!

Report Abuse

great

jose, 03/23/2005
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

Its a great luxurious drive and also has that mean sports car look. Top of the line luxury sport vehicle, the Aston Martin DB-9, is an A in my book.

Report Abuse

A real thrill

financesniper, 05/13/2005
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

Excellent quality and a beautiful design are the high points. The most superb exhaust notes I've ever experienced. The ONLY draw back I've found is a quirky automatic AC system that seems to have a little trouble keeping the cabin as cool as I select, but you can easily compensate by setting it a little bit cooler than you would normally.

Report Abuse
