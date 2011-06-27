  1. Home
  2. Aston Martin
  3. Aston Martin DB11
  4. 2021 Aston Martin DB11
  5. Features & Specs

2021 Aston Martin DB11 Features & Specs

More about the 2021 DB11
Overview
Starting MSRP
$220,900
Starting MSRP
$245,900
Starting MSRP
$205,600
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic8-speed shiftable automatic8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V12V8
Total Seating444
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.3 yr./ unlimited mi.3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Combined MPGno1720
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$220,900
Starting MSRP
$245,900
Starting MSRP
$205,600
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyesyesyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic8-speed shiftable automatic8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$220,900
Starting MSRP
$245,900
Starting MSRP
$205,600
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.307.5/430.5 mi.369.0/492.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.5 gal.20.5 gal.20.5 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)no15/21 mpg18/24 mpg
Combined MPGno1720
Engine
Starting MSRP
$220,900
Starting MSRP
$245,900
Starting MSRP
$205,600
cylinder deactivationyesyesyes
Torque513 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm516 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm513 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l5.2 l4.0 l
Horsepower503 hp @ 6000 rpm630 hp @ 6500 rpm503 hp @ 6000 rpm
Valves324832
direct injectionyesnoyes
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8V12V8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$220,900
Starting MSRP
$245,900
Starting MSRP
$205,600
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
cornering lightsyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
front head airbagsyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesnono
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
LED headlampyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$220,900
Starting MSRP
$245,900
Starting MSRP
$205,600
Interior Jewelry Pack - Satin Dark Chromeyesnoyes
Exterior Splitter, Diffuser and Sills - Gloss Blackyesnoyes
Pack - Technologyyesyesyes
Exterior Splitter, Diffuser and Sills - Gloss 2x2 Twill Carbon Fiberyesyesyes
Exterior Black Packyesnoyes
Exterior Finisher Pack - Darkyesnoyes
Pack - Technology Plusyesyesyes
Pack - Comfort Pack Volanteyesnono
Exterior Finisher Pack - Q Gloss 2x2 Twill Carbon Fiberyesnoyes
Pack - AMR Studio Collectionnoyesno
Pack - Comfort Pack Coupenonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$220,900
Starting MSRP
$245,900
Starting MSRP
$205,600
satellite radio satellite radioyesyesyes
USB with external media controlyesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
400 watts stereo outputyesyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$220,900
Starting MSRP
$245,900
Starting MSRP
$205,600
cruise controlyesyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyesyes
front, side, and rear view camerayesyesyes
front and rear parking sensorsyesyesyes
electric power steeringyesyesyes
keyless ignitionyesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesnoyes
front door pocketsyesyesyes
Transmission controls on steering wheelyesnoyes
Climate controlyesyesyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$220,900
Starting MSRP
$245,900
Starting MSRP
$205,600
hands-free entryyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$220,900
Starting MSRP
$245,900
Starting MSRP
$205,600
Seatbelts - Graphiteyesyesyes
Contrast Stitchingyesyesyes
Trim Detailing - Nexus Quiltingyesyesyes
Convenience - Umbrella and Holderyesyesyes
Audio - Bang & Olufsen Beosoundyesyesyes
Seating - Powered Seat Bolster Adjustmentyesyesyes
Seat Back (Match to Inlay)yesyesyes
Seating - Embossed Aston Martin Wingsyesnoyes
Steering Wheel/Color Keyed Chargeyesyesyes
Leather - Q Exclusiveyesyesyes
Seatbelts - Ivoryyesyesyes
Floor Mats - Baseyesyesyes
Headlining Outer - Contemporary Alcantarayesnono
Trim Detailing - Q Embroidered Quiltyesyesyes
Headlining Outer - Leatheryesnono
Seating - Embossed DB11 Logoyesnoyes
Leather - Contemporaryyesyesyes
Headlining - Contemporary Rokonayesnono
Mirrored Stitchingyesyesyes
Seatbelts - Mochayesyesyes
Trunk Carpet - Color Keyed to Cabinyesyesyes
Seating - Celestial Perforationyesyesyes
Seatbelts - Redyesyesyes
Steering Wheel - GT Obsidian Black Leatheryesnoyes
Seating - Embroidery DB11 Logoyesnoyes
Leather - Q Trim Splityesyesyes
Leather - Duotone Splityesnoyes
Steering Wheel - GT Style Heated Wheelyesnoyes
Seating - Heated and Ventilated Frontyesyesyes
Infotainment - Touch Pad Controlyesyesyes
Trim Detailing - Brogue Detailingyesyesyes
Cabin Carpet - Contemporaryyesyesyes
Sill Plaques - Personalized Anodized Aluminumyesyesyes
Floor Mats - Heavy Pileyesnoyes
Audio - Aston Martin Premiumyesyesyes
Leather - Special/Metallicsyesyesyes
Seating - Embroidery Aston Martin Wingsyesnoyes
Headlining - Leathernoyesyes
Steering Wheel - Sports Q 2x2 Twill Carbon Fiber & Obsidian Black Leathernoyesno
Headlining - Perforated Leathernoyesyes
Trim Detailing - AMR Lime Matched to Seat Center Strapnoyesno
Leather - AMR Unique Trim Splitnoyesno
Steering Wheel - Obsidian Black Leather & Alcantaranoyesno
Steering Wheel - Sports Q 2x2 Twill Carbon Fiber & Alcantaranoyesno
Headlining - Contemporary Alcantaranoyesyes
Steering Wheel - Obsidian Black Leathernoyesno
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$220,900
Starting MSRP
$245,900
Starting MSRP
$205,600
trip computeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$220,900
Starting MSRP
$245,900
Starting MSRP
$205,600
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
multi-level heating driver seatyesyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesyesyes
leatheryesyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$220,900
Starting MSRP
$245,900
Starting MSRP
$205,600
Q Mirror Caps in 2x2 Twill Gloss Carbon Fiberyesyesyes
Wheel Center Caps - Q - 2x2 Twill Gloss Carbon Fiberyesyesyes
Exterior Badging - Aston Martin Black Wings and Scriptyesyesyes
Wheels - 20" 10 Spoke Directional Silver Diamond Turnedyesnoyes
Paint Protection Film - Deleteyesyesyes
Mirror Caps in Gloss Blackyesyesyes
Wheel Center Caps - Color Keyed to Wheel Finishyesyesyes
Brake Calipers - Q Bronze Paintedyesyesyes
Brake Calipers - Q Vivid Blue Paintedyesyesyes
Pack - Shadow Editionyesnoyes
Brake Calipers - Red Paintedyesyesyes
Brake Calipers - Q Madagascar Orange Paintedyesyesyes
Windscreen Surround - Gloss Blackyesnono
Paint - Q Satinyesyesyes
Paint - Q Specialyesyesyes
Volante Exterior Roof Color - Specialyesnono
Paint - Q Exclusiveyesyesyes
Pack - Shadow Edition Upper Body Packyesnoyes
Wheel Center Caps - Q - 2x2 Twill Satin Carbon Fiberyesyesyes
Volante Exterior Roof Color - Contemporaryyesnono
Rear Lamps - Smokedyesyesyes
Brake Calipers - Q Satin Silver Paintedyesyesyes
Brake Calipers - Q Vivid Red Paintedyesyesyes
Functional - Convertible Wind Deflectoryesnono
Brake Calipers - Grey Paintedyesyesyes
Door Handles - Q 2x2 Twill Gloss Carbon Fiberyesyesyes
Rear Lamps - Redyesnoyes
Brake Calipers - Black Paintedyesyesyes
Hood Blades - Gloss Blackyesnoyes
Hood Meshes - Blackyesnoyes
Brake Calipers - Q Vivid Orange Paintedyesyesyes
Brake Calipers - Yellow Paintedyesyesyes
Wheels - 20" 10 Spoke Directional Shadow Chromeyesnoyes
Exterior Badging - Q Machined Carbon Fiber Wings And Scriptyesyesyes
Window Surround Finisher - Matte Blackyesnono
Paint - Contemporaryyesyesyes
Paint - Special AML Coloryesyesyes
Wheels - 20" 10 Spoke Directional Gloss Black Diamond Turnedyesnoyes
Roof Panel - Carbon Fibernoyesno
Headrest - AMR Embroidery Galena Silvernoyesno
Underhood Jewelry Pack - Goldnoyesno
Roof Strake - Q 2x2 Twill Carbon (Gloss)noyesno
Headrest - AMR Embossednoyesno
Wheels - 20" Forged AMR Gloss Blacknoyesno
Brake Calipers - Lime Paintednoyesno
Roof Panel - Gloss Black Paintednonoyes
Roof Strake - Gloss Silvernonoyes
Roof Strake - Gloss Blacknonoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$220,900
Starting MSRP
$245,900
Starting MSRP
$205,600
Height51.2 in.50.8 in.50.4 in.
Length187.0 in.187.0 in.186.6 in.
Curb weight4134 lbs.4134 lbs.3880 lbs.
EPA interior volumeno81.0 cu.ft.81.0 cu.ft.
Wheel baseno110.4 in.110.4 in.
Widthno76.8 in.76.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$220,900
Starting MSRP
$245,900
Starting MSRP
$205,600
Exterior Colors
  • Q Iridescent Emerald
  • Q Cosmos Orange
  • Hyper Red
  • Lime Essence
  • Q Zaffre Blue
  • White Stone
  • Yellow Tang
  • Morning Frost White
  • Ultramarine Black
  • Skyfall Silver
  • Pearl Blonde
  • Magnetic Silver
  • Jet Black
  • China Grey
  • Midnight Blue
  • Stratus White
  • Arden Green
  • Q Frosted Glass Blue
  • Cinnabar Orange
  • Kopi Bronze
  • Concours Blue
  • Ocellus Teal
  • Onyx Black
  • Divine Red
  • Intense Blue
  • Sabiro Blue
  • Xenon Grey
  • Arizona Bronze
  • Lightning Silver
  • Marron Black
  • Lunar White
  • Q Iridescent Emerald
  • Q Cosmos Orange
  • Hyper Red
  • Lime Essence
  • Q Zaffre Blue
  • White Stone
  • Yellow Tang
  • Morning Frost White
  • Ultramarine Black
  • Skyfall Silver
  • Pearl Blonde
  • Magnetic Silver
  • Jet Black
  • China Grey
  • Midnight Blue
  • Stratus White
  • Arden Green
  • Q Frosted Glass Blue
  • Cinnabar Orange
  • Kopi Bronze
  • Concours Blue
  • Ocellus Teal
  • Onyx Black
  • Divine Red
  • Intense Blue
  • Sabiro Blue
  • Xenon Grey
  • Arizona Bronze
  • Lightning Silver
  • Marron Black
  • Lunar White
  • Q Iridescent Emerald
  • Q Cosmos Orange
  • Hyper Red
  • Lime Essence
  • Q Zaffre Blue
  • White Stone
  • Yellow Tang
  • Morning Frost White
  • Ultramarine Black
  • Skyfall Silver
  • Pearl Blonde
  • Magnetic Silver
  • Jet Black
  • China Grey
  • Midnight Blue
  • Stratus White
  • Arden Green
  • Q Frosted Glass Blue
  • Cinnabar Orange
  • Kopi Bronze
  • Concours Blue
  • Ocellus Teal
  • Onyx Black
  • Divine Red
  • Intense Blue
  • Sabiro Blue
  • Xenon Grey
  • Arizona Bronze
  • Lightning Silver
  • Marron Black
  • Lunar White
Interior Colors
  • Obsidian Black, leather
  • Lords Red, leather
  • Black Damson, leather
  • Cream Truffle, leather
  • Obsidian Black, premium leather
  • Chancellor Red, premium leather
  • Sahara Tan, premium leather
  • Black Damson, premium leather
  • Chancellor Red, leather
  • Arden Green Metallic
  • Indigo Blue, leather
  • Copper Tan Metallic, leather
  • Light Argento Grey Metallic, leather
  • Black Metallic, leather
  • Blue Haze Metallic, premium leather
  • Dark Mocha, leather
  • Aurora Blue, leather
  • Ivory, leather
  • Ice Mocha, leather
  • Dark Knight, leather
  • Cote d’Azur Blue, leather
  • Bitter Chocolate, leather
  • Coral Sand, leather
  • Sahara Tan, leather
  • Electron Yellow, leather
  • Sandstorm, leather
  • Spicy Red, leather
  • Vivid Red, leather
  • California Poppy, leather
  • Red Oxide, leather
  • Obsidian Black, leather
  • Lords Red, leather
  • Black Damson, leather
  • Cream Truffle, leather
  • Obsidian Black, premium leather
  • Chancellor Red, premium leather
  • Sahara Tan, premium leather
  • Black Damson, premium leather
  • Chancellor Red, leather
  • Arden Green Metallic
  • Indigo Blue, leather
  • Copper Tan Metallic, leather
  • Light Argento Grey Metallic, leather
  • Black Metallic, leather
  • Blue Haze Metallic, premium leather
  • Dark Mocha, leather
  • Aurora Blue, leather
  • Ivory, leather
  • Ice Mocha, leather
  • Dark Knight, leather
  • Cote d’Azur Blue, leather
  • Bitter Chocolate, leather
  • Coral Sand, leather
  • Sahara Tan, leather
  • Electron Yellow, leather
  • Sandstorm, leather
  • Spicy Red, leather
  • Vivid Red, leather
  • California Poppy, leather
  • Red Oxide, leather
  • Obsidian Black, leather
  • Lords Red, leather
  • Black Damson, leather
  • Cream Truffle, leather
  • Obsidian Black, premium leather
  • Chancellor Red, premium leather
  • Sahara Tan, premium leather
  • Black Damson, premium leather
  • Chancellor Red, leather
  • Arden Green Metallic
  • Indigo Blue, leather
  • Copper Tan Metallic, leather
  • Light Argento Grey Metallic, leather
  • Black Metallic, leather
  • Blue Haze Metallic, premium leather
  • Dark Mocha, leather
  • Aurora Blue, leather
  • Ivory, leather
  • Ice Mocha, leather
  • Dark Knight, leather
  • Cote d’Azur Blue, leather
  • Bitter Chocolate, leather
  • Coral Sand, leather
  • Sahara Tan, leather
  • Electron Yellow, leather
  • Sandstorm, leather
  • Spicy Red, leather
  • Vivid Red, leather
  • California Poppy, leather
  • Red Oxide, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$220,900
Starting MSRP
$245,900
Starting MSRP
$205,600
295/35R Z tiresyesyesyes
20 x 11.0 in. wheelsyesyesyes
Performance tiresyesyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$220,900
Starting MSRP
$245,900
Starting MSRP
$205,600
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$220,900
Starting MSRP
$245,900
Starting MSRP
$205,600
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.3 yr./ unlimited mi.3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.3 yr./ unlimited mi.3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust10 yr./ unlimited mi.10 yr./ unlimited mi.10 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.3 yr./ unlimited mi.3 yr./ unlimited mi.

Related 2021 Aston Martin DB11 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars