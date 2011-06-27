2019 Aston Martin DB11 Consumer Reviews

Mark Holloway , 06/11/2020 AMR 2dr Coupe (5.2L 12cyl Turbo 8A)

I have owned the DB11 and the DB11 AMR. The AMR improves on an already very impressive formula. The DB11 is so beautiful, it makes you smile every time you see it in the driveway and pedestrians will stop to gawp and take photos. The proportions and lines are just perfect, with those flared hips and long bonnet accentuating the looks. The quality of the cabin is undeniable, with hand-stitched leather everywhere, smelling just wonderful. The electronics in the infotainment system are mostly from Mercedes (albeit an earlier generation), which is, frankly, a relief as their system is one of the best. The power is awesome and, frankly, more than you will need most of the time. Massive torque delivery is at almost every part of the RPM range. I have very rarely put my foot fully to the carpet, other than on a dry, straight road on the German autobahn. The AMR suspension is stiffer than the original DB11, meaning alpine roads are easier to navigate but still fun enough if you accelerate. Given it is a hand-made car with millions of lines of software code, some niggles are to be expected, particularly from earlier models. My AMR is a 2019 model and has been virtually trouble free, apart from a loose hose on the cold-start system. Overall, a lovely car that will make you smile every time you get into it and others smile when they see it.