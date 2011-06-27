Used 1997 Acura CL Consumer Reviews

1997 Acura 3.0CL Premium Mir , 11/21/2008 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Iv bought my CL back in 2003 with 43,000 miles, its now 2008 and i have about 121,000 miles on it, the car is definitely fun to drive, the J30a1 3.0 liter VTEC engine produces great power in such a light car, the only problems I ran into were alternator at early age, battery, starter other than that the EGR valve was replaced through an Acura check engine light recall. I now have 121,000 and my transmission has begun to slip on me. Report Abuse

Absolutely the very best! bernicee , 04/05/2014 8 of 8 people found this review helpful It took no thinking when I asked my family at the dinner table, of all the cars we have ever had what is or was your favorite one? The Acura 2.2CL by far!!! In fact it has come time to sell the car and I cant even talk about it with out crying...lol! (true story) :/ Anyway if your considering buying one BUY IT! I guarantee you will be 100% HAPPY! Yes I said guarantee...! YOU WILL, NO JOKE! Have a wonderful day... Report Abuse

My beloved CL 3.0 hondalover41 , 05/01/2015 3.0 2dr Coupe 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I sold my Acura CL 3.0 in March of 2015 to buy the new more practical Honda CRV EX-L. I bought this car new in 1997 and didn't realize how much I would grow to loved it, until it was gone. At 198,500 miles and 18+ years it was time because I felt it was becoming less dependable, and much bigger repair bills were on the way. The day I bought it I walked into Acura to buy the 4 cylinder 2.2 CL with cloth seats, and drove away with the much more powerful six cylinder 3.0 CL, with heated leather seats, lots of other goodies, and the super cool alloy wheels. It was a blast, and I'm so glad I did it. Best looking interior I have ever seen in a car. Even now! Great job Acura &Honda. I still see this car around town from time to time. They guy who bought it from my mechanic loves it, but he doesn't take care of it like I did. The last time saw it parked on the street, I had never seen it so dirty. Today I am still glad that I went out and bought the new 2015 Honda CRV. It makes a lot more sense for me in this time of my life. BUT.......... if then I had extra parking space the old Acura it would probably be sitting in it, right next to my new Honda CRV. I hope I never miss another car like I did this one! As of November of 2017 I still miss my old Acura but I do find the CRV be be very practical in many other ways. Even though it only has 15 less horsepower, it does not have near the get up and go of the old sexy beast. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

13 Years & Still Going Strong AJohnson , 02/05/2010 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I brought this car brand new in March of 1997 and it has proven to be the best purchase I have ever made. Talk about reliable! And even close to 13 years old the pick-up on this car is great and still just as fun to drive. Even after purchasing a new car last Fall still hanging on to it. Many offers to buy so that won't be an issue when I am finally ready to let go. GREAT car! Report Abuse