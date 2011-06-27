Used 2000 Volkswagen Jetta GL Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.5/406.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque122 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower115 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.
Front shoulder room53.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.9 in.
Rear leg room33.5 in.
Rear shoulder room52.5 in.
Measurements
Length172.3 in.
Curb weight2884 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.1 in.
Height56.9 in.
Wheel base98.9 in.
Width68.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Arrow
  • Cool White
  • Tornado Red
  • Atlantic Blue
  • Canyon Red
  • Bright Green Pearl
  • Black
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Black
  • Beige
