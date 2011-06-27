Used 2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible Consumer Reviews
VW Convertible Bug
Great and fun car to drive! I would recommend this to any two-party couples to drive for fun!
Wow! Great convertible! I'm glad I took a test drive!
I had no expectations going into the VW dealership. After driving a Mini Cooper S convertible for seven years I didn't think I would be impressed with the new Turbo Beetle convertible. Wow! I was surprised... Great acceleration, incredible comfort for four adults and superb sound was what I needed to move me out of my Mini into a car that could comfortably accommodate my family. My day starts with a big smile getting into my car. Having driven many different convertibles I can say their are none at this price point that offer the level of performance and space found in the new Turbo Beetle. My entire family loves this car!
Great little car
Sold my car in 9/2018 with 80,000 miles. One of my favorite cars that I’ve owned. @ 80k miles still no troubles. Great little car with an awesome engine. I defiantly recommend the car. 7/6/18. Car has 75,000 and still no problems. Just oil change done. A great little car. 1/5/18. Car has 65,000 miles and still no problems. All I have done is Oil change and new tires. Car is still trouble free. Would I buy the car again? Absolutely. 7/4/17, car has 60,000 miles and still no problem. It's an awesome little car. If I had to do it again, I would buy vw beetle convertible. I'm avg 28mpg. Gas is premium which one should get 28 city 34 highway. Road noise is as good as hard top. It can get pricy once you start adding options. Now at 50,000 miles the car still runs great. No problems so far and still very happy with my choice. Still a great little car.
wife's beetle
My wife always wanted a convertible and this was the perfect choice. I convinced her to drive the tdi and she loves it. We do a lot of mixed driving, from sitting in line to pick up the kids(a lot of idle time) to highway trips @ 75mph. I track the mileage on fuelly, and after 6 months and just under 5500 miles, the average is 31.3. I do trips @ 55mph with the cruise set and it's over 50mpg. This thing can move, too. It has a lot of low end torque. The only problem we've had is squeeky brakes. If you are moving slow and ease into the brakes(stop and go) they squeak. VW won't fix it, saying it's normal. No it's not, so we have a battle I guess.
A nice but poorly built car
Bought my 2013, TDI ragtop in April and it is a hoot to drive. The problem is, the service department has it more than I do. Wind noise from top, door dent by dealer, interior lighting issue, passenger window regulator issue, driver's door pinch point issue that required an external body shop to remove and reinstall the door! ~ 5 or 6 trips to service with now over 30 days. I'm contacting a lemon law attorney as it is only 6 months and 7K miles old. While it is fun to drive, the fit and window, seals and electronic controls for same are 3rd. world. Read and study before you buy. Volkswagen not helping me at all while the dealer has done his best.
