Used Audi A5 Coupe for Sale

468 listings
  • 2013 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro Coupe

    2013 Audi A5
    2.0T Premium Plus quattro Coupe

    $23,590
    Fair priceFair price
    $934 Above Market
    53,083 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use only
    4cyl Automatic
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    AWD/4WD
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Leather Seats
    Sunroof/Moonroof
    +more

    Located in Denvery, CO / 1,466 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    Located in Denvery, CO / 1,466 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WAULFAFR2DA074606
    Stock: 2001878029
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-01-2022

  • New Listing
    2019 Audi A5 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro Coupe

    2019 Audi A5
    2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro Coupe

    $38,590
    Fair priceFair price
    $328 Below Market
    22,310 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    4cyl Automated Manual
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Indianapolis, IN / 466 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    Located in Indianapolis, IN / 466 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WAUTNAF58KA011460
    Stock: 2001975300
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-12-2022

  • 2013 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro Coupe

    2013 Audi A5
    2.0T Premium Plus quattro Coupe

    $23,990
    Fair priceFair price
    $493 Below Market
    39,160 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    4cyl Automatic
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    AWD/4WD
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Leather Seats
    Sunroof/Moonroof
    +more

    Located in Louisville, KY / 449 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    Located in Louisville, KY / 449 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WAULFAFR2DA004362
    Stock: 2001777491
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 05-02-2022

  • 2014 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro Coupe

    2014 Audi A5
    2.0T Premium Plus quattro Coupe

    $26,590
    Fair priceFair price
    $1,072 Above Market
    34,335 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use
    4cyl Automatic
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    AWD/4WD
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Leather Seats
    Sunroof/Moonroof
    +more

    Located in Phoenix, AZ / 1,950 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    Located in Phoenix, AZ / 1,950 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    24 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WAULFAFR1EA057202
    Stock: 2001908153
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-07-2022

  • 2018 Audi A5 Premium Plus quattro Coupe

    2018 Audi A5
    Premium Plus quattro Coupe

    $31,990
    Fair priceFair price
    53,857 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal use
    4cyl Automated Manual
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Houston, TX / 1,209 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    Located in Houston, TX / 1,209 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    27 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WAUTNAF58JA006578
    Stock: 2001425268
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 12-10-2021

  • Price Drop
    2012 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro Coupe

    2012 Audi A5
    2.0T Premium quattro Coupe

    $12,995
    Great priceGreat price
    $4,628 Below Market
    84,360 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use only
    4cyl Automatic
    Performance Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Delaware (Delaware, OH)
    AWD/4WD
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    Leather Seats
    +more

    Located in Delaware, OH / 308 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    *DESIRABLE FEATURES:* POWER SUNROOF, CLEAN CARFAX, NAVIGATION, HEATED SEATS, ALLOY WHEELS, BACKUP CAMERA, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, MOONROOF, BACKUP SENSO...

    Dealer Review:

    Just bought a 2022 Gladiator from AJ (Anthony Johnson). He was amazing. I had a bad experience at another dealer the day before. I was looking at Jeeps online last night. He responded by text at 8:30pm, discussed my needs, confirmed all the details in the morning, gave me a better deal than other dealerships were offering, and had my Jeep delivered that afternoon. It was the easiest, smoothest vehicle purchase I've ever had. AJ is an absolute pleasure to work with. He presented all the details clearly, the final numbers all matched his offer exactly. He walked me through the process very efficiently. I HIGHLY recommend him!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: Yes

    Features and Specs:

    24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WAUVFAFR7CA003506
    Stock: CA003506
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-30-2022

  • 2018 Audi A5 Premium Plus quattro Coupe

    2018 Audi A5
    Premium Plus quattro Coupe

    $36,990
    Fair priceFair price
    $681 Above Market
    24,754 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use
    4cyl Automated Manual
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Indianapolis, IN / 466 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    Located in Indianapolis, IN / 466 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    27 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WAUPNAF58JA004329
    Stock: 2001804397
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-01-2022

  • 2014 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro Coupe

    2014 Audi A5
    2.0T Premium Plus quattro Coupe

    $24,990
    Fair priceFair price
    $237 Above Market
    42,194 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    4cyl Automatic
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    AWD/4WD
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Leather Seats
    Sunroof/Moonroof
    +more

    Located in Memphis, TN / 736 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    Located in Memphis, TN / 736 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    24 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WAULFAFR9EA051745
    Stock: 2001808950
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 05-18-2022

  • 2014 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro Coupe

    2014 Audi A5
    2.0T Premium Plus quattro Coupe

    $13,995
    Great priceGreat price
    $4,243 Below Market
    109,110 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use
    4cyl Automatic
    Exclusive Motors (Roseville, CA)
    AWD/4WD
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Leather Seats
    Sunroof/Moonroof
    +more

    Located in Roseville, CA / 2,333 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Super Clean and LOADED with options. Some option packages include: Premium Plus Package, Audi MMI Navigation Plus Package, Bang & Olufsen Sound System...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    24 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WAULFAFR6EA051220
    Stock: EM2206
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • 2014 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro Coupe

    2014 Audi A5
    2.0T Premium Plus quattro Coupe

    $25,590
    Fair priceFair price
    $965 Above Market
    44,037 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use
    4cyl Automatic
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Tampa, FL / 817 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    Located in Tampa, FL / 817 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    24 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WAULFAFR1EA062772
    Stock: 2001825020
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 05-25-2022

  • 2018 Audi A5 Premium Plus quattro Coupe

    2018 Audi A5
    Premium Plus quattro Coupe

    $35,990
    Fair priceFair price
    $727 Above Market
    32,317 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    4cyl Automated Manual
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Tampa, FL / 817 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    Located in Tampa, FL / 817 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    27 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WAUTNAF54JA038220
    Stock: 2001922603
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-15-2022

  • Price Drop
    2016 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro Coupe

    2016 Audi A5
    2.0T Premium quattro Coupe

    $26,590
    Fair priceFair price
    $766 Above Market
    56,668 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate fleet vehicle
    4cyl Automatic
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    AWD/4WD
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    Leather Seats
    +more

    Located in Orlando, FL / 758 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    Located in Orlando, FL / 758 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: No

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WAUD2AFR9GA031692
    Stock: 2001816334
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 05-18-2022

  • 2014 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro Coupe

    2014 Audi A5
    2.0T Premium Plus quattro Coupe

    $20,558
    Great priceGreat price
    $4,066 Below Market
    43,519 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use
    4cyl Automatic
    AutoNation Ford Bellevue (Bellevue, WA)
    AWD/4WD
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Leather Seats
    Sunroof/Moonroof
    +more

    Located in Bellevue, WA / 2,290 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Bluetooth Connection All Wheel Drive Black; ...

    Dealer Review:

    We worked with Hunter for a few weeks before we were finally able to work a date in our schedule to go and visit to look at the car we were interested in. He was extremely professional and was not bothered at all by the fact that it took us awhile to line up dates. Everyone as the dealership was easy to work with through the purchasing process and we can’t recommend them enough.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    24 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WAULFAFR6EA033168
    Stock: EA033168A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-13-2022

  • 2014 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro Coupe

    2014 Audi A5
    2.0T Premium Plus quattro Coupe

    $26,990
    32,583 miles
    4cyl Automatic
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    AWD/4WD
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Leather Seats
    Sunroof/Moonroof
    +more

    Located in Detroit, MI / 380 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    Located in Detroit, MI / 380 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    24 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WAULFAFR4EA001786
    Stock: 2001953959
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-05-2022

  • 2013 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro Coupe

    2013 Audi A5
    2.0T Premium Plus quattro Coupe

    $21,990
    Fair priceFair price
    $652 Above Market
    63,129 miles
    4cyl Automatic
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    AWD/4WD
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Leather Seats
    Sunroof/Moonroof
    +more

    Located in Denvery, CO / 1,466 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    Located in Denvery, CO / 1,466 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WAULFAFR8DA048401
    Stock: 2001802780
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 05-13-2022

  • 2014 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro Coupe

    2014 Audi A5
    2.0T Premium quattro Coupe

    $22,000
    Great priceGreat price
    $2,612 Below Market
    46,885 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use
    4cyl Automatic
    Doral Hyundai (Doral, FL)
    AWD/4WD
    Bluetooth
    Leather Seats
    Sunroof/Moonroof
    Power Driver Seat
    +more

    Located in Doral, FL / 931 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Vehicle pricing includes all offers and incentives. Sales tax, registration fees, dealer installed options, reconditioning costs, and $999 dealer fee ...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    24 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WAUCFAFR6EA058426
    Stock: G8095797A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-27-2022

  • 2014 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro Coupe

    2014 Audi A5
    2.0T Premium Plus quattro Coupe

    $23,990
    Fair priceFair price
    $967 Above Market
    59,964 miles
    4cyl Automatic
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    AWD/4WD
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Leather Seats
    Sunroof/Moonroof
    +more

    Located in Orlando, FL / 758 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    Located in Orlando, FL / 758 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    24 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WAULFAFR2EA057712
    Stock: 2001912678
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-27-2022

  • 2015 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro Coupe

    2015 Audi A5
    2.0T Premium quattro Coupe

    $20,299
    Great priceGreat price
    $3,329 Below Market
    65,820 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    4cyl Automatic
    Pines Ford Lincoln (Pembroke Pines, FL)
    AWD/4WD
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    Leather Seats
    +more

    Located in Pembroke Pines, FL / 914 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Clean CARFAX.quattro, Black w/Leather Seating Surfaces, Original Low Miles >>, Backup Camera >>, Non-Smoker Unit >>, Inspected and Serviced by our Cer...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: Yes

    Features and Specs:

    25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WAUCFAFR3FA020606
    Stock: FA020606
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 05-29-2022

  • 2018 Audi A5 Premium quattro Coupe

    2018 Audi A5
    Premium quattro Coupe

    $36,590
    18,294 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate fleet vehicle
    4cyl Automated Manual
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Leather Seats
    Sunroof/Moonroof
    +more

    Located in Dallas, TX / 1,159 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    Located in Dallas, TX / 1,159 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: No

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    27 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WAUNNAF51JA080322
    Stock: 2001901924
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-21-2022

  • 2019 Audi A5 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro Coupe

    2019 Audi A5
    2.0 TFSI Premium quattro Coupe

    $38,590
    18,508 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    4cyl Automated Manual
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Leather Seats
    +more

    Located in Columbus, OH / 301 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    Located in Columbus, OH / 301 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WAUSNAF50KA064620
    Stock: 2001898458
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-20-2022

  • 2018 Audi A5 Premium Plus quattro Coupe

    2018 Audi A5
    Premium Plus quattro Coupe

    $30,500
    Great priceGreat price
    $5,495 Below Market
    33,828 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use only
    4cyl Automated Manual
    Unique Auto Mall (South Amboy, NJ)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Leather Seats
    +more

    Located in South Amboy, NJ / 197 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    This 2018 Audi A5 2dr 2.0T Premium Plus features a 2.0L 4-CYLINDER TFSI 4cyl engine. It is equipped with a 7 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    27 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WAUTNAF5XJA001544
    Stock: 001544
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 02-04-2022

