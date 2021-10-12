Used Audi A5 Coupe for Sale
- $23,590Fair price$934 Above Market53,083 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use only4cyl AutomaticCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*AWD/4WDBluetoothHeated seatsLeather SeatsSunroof/Moonroof+more
Located in Denvery, CO / 1,466 miles away from Ashburn, VA
At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAULFAFR2DA074606
Stock: 2001878029
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2022
- $38,590Fair price$328 Below Market22,310 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only4cyl Automated ManualCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Indianapolis, IN / 466 miles away from Ashburn, VA
At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUTNAF58KA011460
Stock: 2001975300
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2022
- $23,990Fair price$493 Below Market39,160 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only4cyl AutomaticCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*AWD/4WDBluetoothHeated seatsLeather SeatsSunroof/Moonroof+more
Located in Louisville, KY / 449 miles away from Ashburn, VA
At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAULFAFR2DA004362
Stock: 2001777491
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-02-2022
- $26,590Fair price$1,072 Above Market34,335 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use4cyl AutomaticCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*AWD/4WDBluetoothHeated seatsLeather SeatsSunroof/Moonroof+more
Located in Phoenix, AZ / 1,950 miles away from Ashburn, VA
At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
24 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAULFAFR1EA057202
Stock: 2001908153
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2022
- $31,990Fair price53,857 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal use4cyl Automated ManualCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Houston, TX / 1,209 miles away from Ashburn, VA
At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
27 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUTNAF58JA006578
Stock: 2001425268
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-10-2021
- $12,995Great price$4,628 Below Market84,360 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use only4cyl AutomaticPerformance Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Delaware (Delaware, OH)AWD/4WDBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationLeather Seats+more
Located in Delaware, OH / 308 miles away from Ashburn, VA
*DESIRABLE FEATURES:* POWER SUNROOF, CLEAN CARFAX, NAVIGATION, HEATED SEATS, ALLOY WHEELS, BACKUP CAMERA, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, MOONROOF, BACKUP SENSO...
Dealer Review:
Just bought a 2022 Gladiator from AJ (Anthony Johnson). He was amazing. I had a bad experience at another dealer the day before. I was looking at Jeeps online last night. He responded by text at 8:30pm, discussed my needs, confirmed all the details in the morning, gave me a better deal than other dealerships were offering, and had my Jeep delivered that afternoon. It was the easiest, smoothest vehicle purchase I've ever had. AJ is an absolute pleasure to work with. He presented all the details clearly, the final numbers all matched his offer exactly. He walked me through the process very efficiently. I HIGHLY recommend him!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: Yes
Features and Specs:
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUVFAFR7CA003506
Stock: CA003506
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2022
- $36,990Fair price$681 Above Market24,754 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use4cyl Automated ManualCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Indianapolis, IN / 466 miles away from Ashburn, VA
At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
27 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUPNAF58JA004329
Stock: 2001804397
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-01-2022
- $24,990Fair price$237 Above Market42,194 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only4cyl AutomaticCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*AWD/4WDBluetoothHeated seatsLeather SeatsSunroof/Moonroof+more
Located in Memphis, TN / 736 miles away from Ashburn, VA
At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
24 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAULFAFR9EA051745
Stock: 2001808950
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-18-2022
- $13,995Great price$4,243 Below Market109,110 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use4cyl AutomaticExclusive Motors (Roseville, CA)AWD/4WDBluetoothHeated seatsLeather SeatsSunroof/Moonroof+more
Located in Roseville, CA / 2,333 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Super Clean and LOADED with options. Some option packages include: Premium Plus Package, Audi MMI Navigation Plus Package, Bang & Olufsen Sound System...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
24 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAULFAFR6EA051220
Stock: EM2206
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $25,590Fair price$965 Above Market44,037 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use4cyl AutomaticCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Tampa, FL / 817 miles away from Ashburn, VA
At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
24 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAULFAFR1EA062772
Stock: 2001825020
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-25-2022
- $35,990Fair price$727 Above Market32,317 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only4cyl Automated ManualCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Tampa, FL / 817 miles away from Ashburn, VA
At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
27 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUTNAF54JA038220
Stock: 2001922603
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2022
- $26,590Fair price$766 Above Market56,668 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate fleet vehicle4cyl AutomaticCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*AWD/4WDBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationLeather Seats+more
Located in Orlando, FL / 758 miles away from Ashburn, VA
At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: No
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUD2AFR9GA031692
Stock: 2001816334
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-18-2022
- $20,558Great price$4,066 Below Market43,519 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use4cyl AutomaticAutoNation Ford Bellevue (Bellevue, WA)AWD/4WDBluetoothHeated seatsLeather SeatsSunroof/Moonroof+more
Located in Bellevue, WA / 2,290 miles away from Ashburn, VA
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Bluetooth Connection All Wheel Drive Black; ...
Dealer Review:
We worked with Hunter for a few weeks before we were finally able to work a date in our schedule to go and visit to look at the car we were interested in. He was extremely professional and was not bothered at all by the fact that it took us awhile to line up dates. Everyone as the dealership was easy to work with through the purchasing process and we can’t recommend them enough.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
24 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAULFAFR6EA033168
Stock: EA033168A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2022
- 32,583 miles4cyl AutomaticCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*AWD/4WDBluetoothHeated seatsLeather SeatsSunroof/Moonroof+more
Located in Detroit, MI / 380 miles away from Ashburn, VA
At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
24 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAULFAFR4EA001786
Stock: 2001953959
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2022
- $21,990Fair price$652 Above Market63,129 miles4cyl AutomaticCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*AWD/4WDBluetoothHeated seatsLeather SeatsSunroof/Moonroof+more
Located in Denvery, CO / 1,466 miles away from Ashburn, VA
At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAULFAFR8DA048401
Stock: 2001802780
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-13-2022
- $22,000Great price$2,612 Below Market46,885 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use4cyl AutomaticDoral Hyundai (Doral, FL)AWD/4WDBluetoothLeather SeatsSunroof/MoonroofPower Driver Seat+more
Located in Doral, FL / 931 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Vehicle pricing includes all offers and incentives. Sales tax, registration fees, dealer installed options, reconditioning costs, and $999 dealer fee ...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
24 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUCFAFR6EA058426
Stock: G8095797A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-27-2022
- $23,990Fair price$967 Above Market59,964 miles4cyl AutomaticCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*AWD/4WDBluetoothHeated seatsLeather SeatsSunroof/Moonroof+more
Located in Orlando, FL / 758 miles away from Ashburn, VA
At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
24 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAULFAFR2EA057712
Stock: 2001912678
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2022
- $20,299Great price$3,329 Below Market65,820 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only4cyl AutomaticPines Ford Lincoln (Pembroke Pines, FL)AWD/4WDBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationLeather Seats+more
Located in Pembroke Pines, FL / 914 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Clean CARFAX.quattro, Black w/Leather Seating Surfaces, Original Low Miles >>, Backup Camera >>, Non-Smoker Unit >>, Inspected and Serviced by our Cer...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: Yes
Features and Specs:
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUCFAFR3FA020606
Stock: FA020606
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-29-2022
- 18,294 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate fleet vehicle4cyl Automated ManualCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothLeather SeatsSunroof/Moonroof+more
Located in Dallas, TX / 1,159 miles away from Ashburn, VA
At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: No
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
27 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUNNAF51JA080322
Stock: 2001901924
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2022
- 18,508 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only4cyl Automated ManualCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsLeather Seats+more
Located in Columbus, OH / 301 miles away from Ashburn, VA
At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUSNAF50KA064620
Stock: 2001898458
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2022
- $30,500Great price$5,495 Below Market33,828 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use only4cyl Automated ManualUnique Auto Mall (South Amboy, NJ)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsLeather Seats+more
Located in South Amboy, NJ / 197 miles away from Ashburn, VA
This 2018 Audi A5 2dr 2.0T Premium Plus features a 2.0L 4-CYLINDER TFSI 4cyl engine. It is equipped with a 7 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
27 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUTNAF5XJA001544
Stock: 001544
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-04-2022
Related Audi A5 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Toyota RAV4 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Ford F-150 2015
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2015
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2017
- Used Mazda CX-5
- Used Honda Civic 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Ford F-150
- 2020 Honda Civic
- 2020 Toyota RAV4
- Honda Accord 2020
- 2020 Honda CR-V
- 2020 Ford Mustang
- 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- 2020 Wrangler
- 2020 Camry
- 2020 Charger
Vehicle rankings by type
Lease deals by make
- Ford Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Lease Deals
- Toyota Lease Deals
- Ram Lease Deals
- Subaru Lease Deals
- Audi Lease Deals
- Jeep Lease Deals
- BMW Lease Deals
- Buick Lease Deals
- Volkswagen Lease Deals
Lease deals by model
- Chevrolet Blazer Lease Deals
- Jeep Wrangler Lease Deals
- Ford Mustang Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Corvette Lease Deals
- Kia Telluride Lease Deals
- Mazda CX-5 Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Tahoe Lease Deals
- Toyota Rav4 Lease Deals
- Honda CR-V Lease Deals
- Ford Explorer Lease Deals
Hot new vehicles
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.