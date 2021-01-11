Located in Colton , CA / 2,221 miles away from Ashburn, VA

So we went to this dealer to purchase a $19000 car and I have to say this place is a unprofessional joke!!! They advertise one price then try to add 3000 in crap fees on top of the cost of 19000!!! So this is the deal they tried to con us with 1500 down, 344 a month for 72 months at 5%. This unbelievable crap deal with two buyers on the loan with credit scores 700 and 800!!! Don’t waste your time people, this place is so dishonest it’s a joke!!!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Personal Use Only : No History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

24 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 29 Highway)

VIN: WAUM2AFH8GN012776

Stock: H201801A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-17-2022