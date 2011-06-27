Used 2018 Toyota Yaris Consumer Reviews
GLAD I BOUGHT IT
Linda P, 09/18/2018
LE 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A)
5 of 6 people found this review helpful
The Yaris is a wonderful car. There is a bit of tire sound and it is not a smooth ride like a larger car but I love it. I rally miss my XM radio. This car did not come equipt for xm. Not sure why not? P.S. At the top the first question was about the type and model of the car I bought! Well the only option for me to chose was a hatchback and I do NOT have the hatchback ????? Hmmm Maybe someone could look at that glitch!
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
