2020 Toyota Tundra Consumer Reviews
Trying something new
Had 3 F150s with very few issues along the way, but the prices of the new ones are simply out of sight. So, I decided to give a Toyota a try this time around, given the lower price for similar equipment. I love the simplicity of the Toyota...no useless bling, baubles and eye candy...just a solid, good looking truck inside and out, with all the modern conveniences and a great reliability track record. Yes, it feels a little dated and a bit less refined than some of its competitors, but it's a good, bulletproof, comfortable, capable, truck that does everything I need a truck to do. And, importantly, it was priced right. As someone else said, if you want bling and baubles, you won't find them here. I've had two trucks like that and found all the 'cool', whiz-bang, stuff to be interesting but largely unnecessary, overly complex, and certainly not worth the extra investment. They were solutions to problems I never had, and just added complexity, distraction, and often frustration. The Tundra has good, intuitive, easy to navigate features which add to my driving experience in meaningful ways. In addition, it's ridiculously off-road capable...far more than my other trucks. My only gripe is with the fuel mileage, but it's the price I'm willing to pay to drive a V8 with all the simplicity, torque and horsepower I prefer. Love the Tundra so far. It's different from what I'm used to, but not in bad ways. It's very off-road capable with all the bells and whistles I need to enjoy my commute and travels.
2020 Tundra
The 5.7 L engine runs great and is rated at 17 MPG highway but I've been averaging 18-19 MPG. The 7" screen is easy to see and use as well as all the information items that can be checked (tire pressure, MPG etc.). Just made a 1700 mile round trip and enjoyed the seats and overall vehicle response.
Love our 2020 Platinum series!
We decided to "downgrade" from our Infiniti SUV QX80 .. but we are very pleased with all the upgrades to the 2020 Tundra which had most of the options our $100k SUV has! It even had keyless entry and push button start!!! Drives smooth, feels more luxury than just a TRUCK.. we are beyond happy with it! We have the Mesquite (brown) color with black interior... its stunning! 38 gallon gas tank is a bit spendy to fill, but hey we get almost 600 miles out of a full tank.
Absolutely LOVE LOVE LOVE my Tundra
This is my 2nd Tundra - my first was a 2001 and is still in great shape, but I sold it to my nephew. There is little not to like about this vehicle, but there are some things: lackluster fuel economy (but I love that reliable and powerful engine), no front parking sensors on the center of the bumper (sensors installed only alert if object is on left or right of side); large pinch weld seam that should be painted black (you will notice on any lighter colored vehicle such as silver or white); and a giant well of a center console without compartments for organization (that was remedied with a very low cost organizer designed specifically for the Tundra off of Amazon). What I LOVE: sooo comfortable seats, seamless and powerful transmission and engine, Toyota safety sense safety features, side mirror close feature, heated and vented seats, SPACIOUS back (five adults can easily and comfortably fit), overall look and feel, unmatched Toyota reliability (this engine will easily last 20 years), great ground clearance, smooth ride, great visibility...I could go on and on!
Awsome
I would rate this truck five stars except for the fuel economy. Power is great as well as the ride and room in the cab.
