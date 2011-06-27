Used 2007 Toyota Tundra Consumer Reviews
I Love this Truck!
In Jan 2016 I leased a 2016 Honda Accord LX (traded in my 2007 Toyota Sienna w/90K miles). It was a nice car but even after all my research I was not happy with it (mostly because of road noise). On 08/29/2016 we traded it for an extremely clean and very well taken care of 2007 Tundra Double Cab Limited, w/5.7 liter and 89k miles (we bought a used 21' travel trailer & needed something to tow it). Would not have normally purchased a vehicle with that many miles and age, however I was very impressed with the reviews and have a couple of co-workers that have older Tundra's that they love and said were extremely reliable. Also wouldn't normally care about all the bells/whistles on the Limited (kind of outdated now compared to today's tech) but we got a solid deal at just under $21k. I can't tell you how happy I am with this Truck!! It handles and rides like a truck, yet it is quiet and feels solid when driving. The gas mileage is not great 14-15mpg both city/hwy (if you don't put your foot in it too much) but it does get up and go with little effort. There are some significant blind spots, which requires full head turning when changing lanes and because of the age there is of course no back-up camera. Turning radius is pretty impressive for the size of the truck. Personally can't really speak to reliability since we just bought it, however the Carfax report revealed 1 owner (always dealer serviced) with only typical maintenance performed except for muffler replacement. At this point I can't imagine not keeping for a long time as I love driving it that much. I would definitely recommend checking out the Tundra if you are in the market for a full size truck!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
No Other Truck Compares
Bought 2007 Tundra new for significantly less than I could have bought a comparable Hemi Double Cab. I currently have 181,000 miles on it and the only fix was the water pump which Toyota covered on warrantee at 96K miles. I have towed an 8K camper from VT to SC twice and although the mileage was terrible (8MPH) no issues to date. I have replaced the brake pads twice and rotors once. All other people I know that own ford, chevy or dodge have replaced wheel bearings, tierod ends, and brakes every 25k miles. This truck is the real deal no matter what anyone says.
School's still out...
Having owned fords, chevys and everything in between, and using them professionally I can tell you that I haven't made up my mind on this truck. You can't beat the power of the 5.7, but the oil changes are murder. Why Toyota decided to go with cartridge filter and have to pull the skid plate, and use special tools and 5w20 synthetic, who knows??? Tires only lasted 28000 miles. Bad pavement and you get the roller coaster effect. I've already had the torque converter replaced (under warranty). Makes a roaring sound when starting it after not running for four days and I still haven't figure that one out. All the black pieces on the exterior of the truck are beginning to suffer uv damage.
best truck
I have a 2007 toyota tundra double cab it has 139,000 miles on it and still going strong. I love this truck I farm for a living to and I had a Ford before my dad has a Ford and uncles have ford's and chevys. But I won't buy any other truck now. The tundra is the best truck out there I think. I get 13.4 mpg I have the big 5.7l v8 most is city driving. It's the best truck out there I'll be buying another tundra in the future and I will never buy another ford again ford's are junk and don't hold up like the toyotas do.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
4.7l Engine is BULLET-PROOF
Well, not REALLY bullet proof- perhaps a slight exaggeration. Having worked at a Toyota dealer over the years I have noticed that the 4.7 is prone to water pump leak, but that's it! The truck accepts engine mods with considerable yields in horsepower. The single cab version is about as bis as anyone could wish for with room to spare behind the seats. Fun car
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Tundra
Related Used 2007 Toyota Tundra info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used FIAT 500
- Used Certified Pre Owned Toyota
- Used Toyota Venza 2012
- Used Cadillac CTS Coupe
- Used Volkswagen Golf R 2018
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2008
- Used BMW 6 Series
- Used Lexus SC 430
- Used Toyota RAV4 2006
- Used Lexus IS 200t 2008
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Porsche 911 2020
- 2020 Sonic
- 2019 Buick Enclave
- 2020 Ford Transit Crew Van
- 2021 Porsche 911
- Dodge Challenger 2019
- 2021 Genesis G80 News
- 2020 Audi SQ7 News
- 2019 Chevrolet Cruze
- 2021 Genesis G70 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Toyota Tacoma
- 2019 Toyota Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Yaris
- 2019 86
- 2019 Toyota Tundra
- 2020 Toyota Camry
- 2021 Toyota Corolla
- 2020 4Runner
- 2020 Yaris Hatchback