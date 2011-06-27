Used 2007 Toyota Tundra Consumer Reviews

I Love this Truck! Grandma of 3 , 09/14/2016 Limited 4dr Double Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) 22 of 22 people found this review helpful In Jan 2016 I leased a 2016 Honda Accord LX (traded in my 2007 Toyota Sienna w/90K miles). It was a nice car but even after all my research I was not happy with it (mostly because of road noise). On 08/29/2016 we traded it for an extremely clean and very well taken care of 2007 Tundra Double Cab Limited, w/5.7 liter and 89k miles (we bought a used 21' travel trailer & needed something to tow it). Would not have normally purchased a vehicle with that many miles and age, however I was very impressed with the reviews and have a couple of co-workers that have older Tundra's that they love and said were extremely reliable. Also wouldn't normally care about all the bells/whistles on the Limited (kind of outdated now compared to today's tech) but we got a solid deal at just under $21k. I can't tell you how happy I am with this Truck!! It handles and rides like a truck, yet it is quiet and feels solid when driving. The gas mileage is not great 14-15mpg both city/hwy (if you don't put your foot in it too much) but it does get up and go with little effort. There are some significant blind spots, which requires full head turning when changing lanes and because of the age there is of course no back-up camera. Turning radius is pretty impressive for the size of the truck. Personally can't really speak to reliability since we just bought it, however the Carfax report revealed 1 owner (always dealer serviced) with only typical maintenance performed except for muffler replacement. At this point I can't imagine not keeping for a long time as I love driving it that much. I would definitely recommend checking out the Tundra if you are in the market for a full size truck! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

No Other Truck Compares Bill Hinman , 03/12/2015 SR5 4dr Double Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) 36 of 37 people found this review helpful Bought 2007 Tundra new for significantly less than I could have bought a comparable Hemi Double Cab. I currently have 181,000 miles on it and the only fix was the water pump which Toyota covered on warrantee at 96K miles. I have towed an 8K camper from VT to SC twice and although the mileage was terrible (8MPH) no issues to date. I have replaced the brake pads twice and rotors once. All other people I know that own ford, chevy or dodge have replaced wheel bearings, tierod ends, and brakes every 25k miles. This truck is the real deal no matter what anyone says. Report Abuse

School's still out... bart , 09/19/2009 10 of 10 people found this review helpful Having owned fords, chevys and everything in between, and using them professionally I can tell you that I haven't made up my mind on this truck. You can't beat the power of the 5.7, but the oil changes are murder. Why Toyota decided to go with cartridge filter and have to pull the skid plate, and use special tools and 5w20 synthetic, who knows??? Tires only lasted 28000 miles. Bad pavement and you get the roller coaster effect. I've already had the torque converter replaced (under warranty). Makes a roaring sound when starting it after not running for four days and I still haven't figure that one out. All the black pieces on the exterior of the truck are beginning to suffer uv damage. Report Abuse

best truck Gen , 12/20/2015 SR5 4dr Double Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) 21 of 23 people found this review helpful I have a 2007 toyota tundra double cab it has 139,000 miles on it and still going strong. I love this truck I farm for a living to and I had a Ford before my dad has a Ford and uncles have ford's and chevys. But I won't buy any other truck now. The tundra is the best truck out there I think. I get 13.4 mpg I have the big 5.7l v8 most is city driving. It's the best truck out there I'll be buying another tundra in the future and I will never buy another ford again ford's are junk and don't hold up like the toyotas do. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse