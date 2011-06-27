  1. Home
Used 1993 Toyota Pickup Consumer Reviews

johnnymoto, 12/01/2014
Mine has 499,200 miles, replaced timing chain stuff at 400,000. I bought it in 95 with 19,000 miles on it. Still a daily driver.

Faithful and willing

Manny, 02/26/2002
I bought the truck with 50k miles on it. I have 170k on it now. I could not have asked for a more reliable car. The only major things replaced is the clutch, twice. I drive it pretty hard and it still does 80-90 on the freeway everyday without a struggle. It is a four banger, so it suffers from low end grunt. The new engines are suppose to have more power. Great gas mileage for the size and weight. I recently had the timing chain replaced, which was just purely preventative mantenance.

93 sr5 4x4 extended cab

Louis Cordova, 03/07/2006
bought the truck new. Was going to buy a truck with less options, never regretted my decision. Been a great truck. Still looks like new, don't plan on trading or selling.

Mazda doesn't build pickups anymore

scutwerker, 04/02/2003
Traded in an 86 Mazda PU for this because I needed an extended cab for the kid. Like the old Mazda, Toyota's bench could accomodate child safety seat legally, if not comfortably. With the exception of very poor brakes, and a tendancy to eat tires, it's been pretty reliable. Toyota picked up the head gasket replacement at 60k, so I don't hold that against them. (GM and Ford should back their iron that well) This truck is as exciting as room temperature coffee. It sits too low, the seats are too soft, and it is way underpowered for a six cylinder. The climate controls and defroster are barely adequate.

22re

Bassmaster, 04/06/2016
Deluxe 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB
I have owned this truck for a year or 2. I was a dodge fan but this [non-permissible content removed] grew on me. I love it. I beat the hell out of it and it starts for me every morning. I lost a wheel and drove on the rotor nothing broke. You can take it to the red line (I haven't) and it won't blow. Overall I'm buying another one once this goes

