Used 2001 Suzuki Vitara JLX Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Vitara
Overview
Starting MSRP
$18,099
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission5-speed manual
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)321.1/388.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque134 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower127 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.2 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room52.8 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front hip room50.7 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room39.6 in.
Rear hip Room46.8 in.
Rear leg room35.9 in.
Rear shoulder room52.6 in.
Measurements
Length163 in.
Curb weight2987 lbs.
Gross weight3924 lbs.
Ground clearance8 in.
Height68.5 in.
Wheel base97.6 in.
Width67.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Catseye Blue Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Toreador Red Metallic
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Satin Black
  • Cypress Green Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Gray
Tires & Wheels
P215/65R16 tiresyes
Null tiresyes
outside rear mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust3 yr./ unlimited mi.
