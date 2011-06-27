Used 2013 Suzuki SX4 Consumer Reviews

Reliable Small All around Car or Suv titinio , 01/13/2013 55 of 59 people found this review helpful A well kept secret to owners of Suzuki vehicles because of the quality, reliability, value and performance. The same story or history of the Suzuki Samurai, Sidekick and Geo Tracker. Owners of these vehicles knows these secrets. The only mistake that Suzuki did is the creation of the Grand Vitara creating a 6 cylinder. Grand Vitara's fuel consumption rating is not good. They should kept the 4 cylinder Vitara version. Numerous people are now seeking to own used Samurai, Sidekick and Tracker; its high value price hold. I had a car repair business for 9 yrs. and only one (1) Suzuki that I encountered broken is because the young teenager never had an oil change. Engine Froze. Report Abuse

First new car in a decade suzukiguy , 12/17/2014 Crossover Premium 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) 10 of 11 people found this review helpful I purchased this car after owning a 2002 Hyundai Elantra for ten years. I had the choice between this and a 2012 accord, and I chose this. I'm super happy with my decision. This is an awd with excellent gas mileage and lots of ground clearance. I hope the sx4 turns out to be as awesome as my Elantra was. Update 2016: 89,000 miles and no repairs besides oil, brakes, tires. Excellent car Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Best small AWD evah!! GotSuzuki , 01/29/2018 Crossover 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6M) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I was devastated when Suzuki shut down in America... I have been looking at the SX4 as the previous year but postpone buying one. When I had constant breakdowns on a Jeep Cherokee with less than 30,000 miles on it, I sold Cherokee and drove across state lines to buy a silver SX4 with 5000 mi. That was 5 years ago. I've had zero problems, this liitle car handles great in snow, has awesome space, looks great.. I get tons of compliments in fact I get people leaving cards on it asking if I'm selling it. I hope to have it for years to come Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

Who needs a key Kathy , 10/04/2018 Crossover 4dr Hatchback AWD w/Technology Package (2.0L 4cyl 6M) 2 of 4 people found this review helpful This car can be started with or without the key in the ignition. Cannot find a local dealer to work on car. Even though I was told Dwayne Lane would continue to work on Suzuki's they claim all the trained service people have left the company. I contacted the dealer I bought the car from and they gave me instructions for an automatic transmission when this car has a manual transmission. I really prefer the dash board features on the 2008 SX4 as opposed to the 2013. I love the visibility with this model. I also like how you can step out of the car instead of crawling out. This model is the perfect size for my family. All new cars are too big for me. Safety Technology Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse