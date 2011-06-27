Used 2007 Suzuki SX4 Consumer Reviews

Makes Sense Jim , 01/12/2007 23 of 23 people found this review helpful There are better choices out there, unless you want AWD with traction and stability control and great gas mileage. What other AWD vehicle gets better than 24/30 mpg? 145 hp does not make this a sports car, but you can safely merge into traffic and keep up. In bad weather, you can pass almost everyone on the road. The list of features on the Sport model is impressive. At less than $17,000, I will not nitpick. I also own a 2006 Aerio SX Premium. Report Abuse

Two Thumbs Up! Teresa W. , 11/26/2006 17 of 17 people found this review helpful I've just gone an entire week with my new Suzuki SX4 and I can't be happier with the car! I love the styling, interior features and I keep finding little things here and there that are just so cool. I feel great about buying this car and everyone I've showed it to (and let sit in it and explore) makes the "Hmmm... maybe I need one of these" face. I can see about four more being on the road by the new year. The cost is fantastic for the 'amount of car' you get. I'm especially happy with the AWD on this car. I've not had to use it yet, but I feel confident it'll add to the many safety features.

Great Value! recent buyer , 12/24/2006 12 of 12 people found this review helpful We looked at Matrix, Yaris, Fit, and Versa and then saw ads for the SX4 with AWD. The value for the price is unbelievable! Even the base model has power locks/windows and ABS and for a fairly small price difference, the Sport model also has traction control, automatic climate control, cruise, and a 6 CD changer with more speakers. The keyless entry and start feature seems very high-end to have on such an economical car. We had not planned to purchase until spring, but when one was delivered exactly like we wanted we didnt dare wait. I think this car will be discovered by a lot of buyers very soon and will become extremely scarce and in demand. It is such a good buy and such fun to drive!

Very Happy docellis , 02/13/2010 11 of 11 people found this review helpful After driving a 2000 Suzuki, Baleno, 4x4 Wagon in Russia for 7 years without any problems, we decided to give Suzuki our business again when we moved to the USA. The one which caught our eye was the SX4. We purchased the last 2007 on the lot. Immediately we were getting very good gas mileage with highs as much as 38 mpg. Around town usually we get 29.7 on the average. We take very long trips with our work and always end up rested and with gas money still in our pockets. In snow we have not lost traction even one time. The 2WD, AWD and Four Wheel Drive options are great. We have 56,000 already without a hitch. I would buy again and recommend this car to any one.