Used 1998 Suzuki Sidekick for Sale Near Me

Consumer Reviews for the Suzuki Sidekick
Read recent reviews for the Suzuki Sidekick
Write a reviewSee all 10 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.110 Reviews
Report abuse
turre_plug,08/30/2009
I originally bought my Sidekick to save some gas... But I have been driving it so much that I have not saved a dime yet.....! It is a fun, little nimble beast. It has a choppy ride on the road but, the 1.6 is peppy with the 5spd. Not a lot of critter comforts but the utility side is amazing. I fish a lot and the 4x4 , good ground clearance and it's small size allow me and my little boat to go places no one else can go. Stay away from the interstate with this guy, it's like riding a motorcycle out there. A great little car, manly enough to be seen in and is well made and tough... No repairs yet but I don't think it will be a problem thus far..... Don't be scared of the sidekick!
