Used 2012 Suzuki Grand Vitara Consumer Reviews
an over looked suv
i've owned this grand vitare since march, it now has 14,000 miles on it. i average 23mpg course i'm not a hot rodder either. its been back to dealer only to have its oil changed. i love it. smooth , quiet, fast. up in colorado at altirude, i got 29mpg, super..!!!!
purchaed new in feb. '12
not much wrong with this compact suv, much less than others larger ones in price, geared a little low for 1st, handlling good great turning radius for tight spots, if you haven't owned a small suv before give careful consideration, it's not gonna handle like a sports car at highway speeds. Great for around town and trips, could have used another 2" length in the cargo area. Great body style, lots of safety features, a good value for the price.
Air condition and fuel pump failed
I have own it for 2 years but the engine is very hard to start. Some time I have to start couple time to get start. Now it's dead! I got the extend warranty but I hate to have it. I will have to trade in other brand.
