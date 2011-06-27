2019 Subaru Legacy Consumer Reviews

First 1500 Miles pluffs , 04/02/2019 2.5i Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) 61 of 61 people found this review helpful I purchased a 2019 Subaru Legacy Premium with the Blind Spot Detection, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Fog Lights package in February 2019. This was after at least a year of toying with the idea of getting a new car. I compared this against the new Accord, Forester, Ascent, Santa Fe, Sonata, Tucson, among others. I didn’t have an exact type of car in mind, I wanted something comfortable, safe, reasonably priced and that wasn’t overstated in its outward appearance. After many test drives of all the cars and trips to the dealership to look at the cars in person, I decided to get the Legacy. It had the best blend of all my checkmarks and considering the favorable financing terms and the new model for 2020, I hoped I could also make it the most financially attractive car as well. I am lucky where I live to have a handful of Subaru dealerships within an hour or two from my house. I played the game and shopped around to each, each time chipping away at the bottom line price. I finally found a price where I thought I was just wasting time if I continued so I decided to buy. I’ve now got about 1,500 miles on the car and have some things I love about it and some I do not like at all. Pros - Comfort. This car is seriously comfortable and plush for the price range. Short or long trips are a breeze. - MPG. With mixed driving, I am getting a little north of 31 MPG, which was a very pleasant surprise. - Tech. I find the infotainment system and menu are easy to understand and navigate. - Stock radio in the premium trim. I was on the fence about upgrading to Limited to get the upgraded speaker system. I am glad I didn’t. I am not a complete audiophile, but I want my radio to sound good. I find the stock 6 speaker system in the Legacy Premium to have clean, punchy bass and clear highs. - Cell phone holder. I have a mid-sized Google Pixel and there is a place where my cell phone can rest easily near the shifter. This is a small pro, but I find it very helpful and practical. I think Subaru may not label this specifically as a cell phone holder, but for my sized phone, it fits great. - Eyesight. So far it works great. It gently nudges me when I get to close to either side of the road. The adaptive cruise control is fantastic for highway driving. So far it works as advertised and is great to have as my last car didn’t have any updated tech or safety in it. Cons - Interior Rattles. This is by far and away the biggest complaint I have. The driver's side door, steering column and dash all rattle randomly when going over rough roads. Sometimes they don’t, other times it’s very intense, which makes bringing it in for warranty service difficult as it’s not 100% reproducible all the time. I did this once already and I received a hard time from the dealer when asking them to look into this and resolve it. They were able to take care of one in the door, but the dash/steering column are still problematic. I’m going to try a different dealer closer to home and see if they can help. - Reflections from the bright sun. Since the interior is a lot of piano black and glass around the dash and controls, reflections are a serious concern. If the sun is just right, it can cause a glare which can make you want to squint or turn your head out of instinct. - Touchscreen. While I find it works great, it is a fingerprint magnet. It also seems to not be able to absorb and hide gentle surface scratches. You have to be very careful to not touch the screen with anything that could cause a superficial surface scratch. Ride quality is just what I wanted. A middle ground between absorbing all road imperfections and a sporty feel. The car has a nice, heavy stance and handles well when taking corners. As others have pointed out, there is a lack of real power but for the majority of drivers, I don’t foresee it being a big problem. If you need a performance vehicle I’d look elsewhere. Seating room is great, I can fit 4 full sized adults in the car with plenty of space to spare. So far I am happy with my purchase. The pros outweigh the cons and if I can get the rattling taken care of I’d be over the moon. Hopefully, I can get some help from a more friendly and capable dealership. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Eighteen months with my Legacy Stephen Starr , 12/25/2018 2.5i Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) 19 of 19 people found this review helpful Biggest quibble is remote starter is not standard equipment! Car has been very comfortable, with phenomenal visibility. The acceleration has been very good, even though it is a relative small engine. All safety features have worked as advertised. I still enjoy owning this car. Entertainment system with Navigation can be problematic at times- sometimes freezes and will not resume until car is turned off and turned on again. A/C both work adequately, so if you are interested ina really cold or hot car, this isn't it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Excellent winter weather performance Dave , 02/23/2019 2.5i Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) 31 of 32 people found this review helpful This is my first Subaru and there's a lot to like about the 2019 Legacy as well as a few things not to like... but more on that later. It's strong points are pretty obvious and I'm not going to dwell too much on what's already well known about these cars. It's excellent on snow and ice covered roads and it has a great safety record should something go awry. These were my primary considerations when I purchased the car and I'm perfectly satisfied in these regards. On the subjective side, I find it comfortable, attractive and well equipped for a mid-level trim option. In a nutshell, it's doing exactly what I expected it to do (especially in inclement weather). What I'm not an overly big fan of is the 2.5 boxer and how works with the CVT. Subaru programs their CVT's to simulate shift points which eliminates the droning of other manufactures CVT's and for stop and go traffic it works very well. This starts to fall apart as you enter modest acceleration where the simulated shift points become painfully slow. Think of your grandfather rowing through the gears on his old 3-on-the-tree Dodge Valiant (seriously, this really isn't much of a stretch - under certain acceleration loads it's almost that bad). I can live with it but it's very annoying (and unfortunate) as the CVT eliminates any hope of spirited driving. The 2.5 boxer is also a loud engine that transfers more noise into the cabin than it should, even under light loads... not the exhaust note, but the engine itself. It's not a particularly powerful engine but I do feel it's adequate. With that being said, kudos to Subaru for getting 34 mpg out of a full time AWD car. Some other things you may find annoying are the factory low beam headlight setting. Plan on having the dealer adjust them up a bit and then they're fine (and yes, you can raise them to acceptable levels and not get flashed). My final critique is that even the smallest amount of snow or ice in the wheels and the car develops a vibration from mild to wild. Obviously this can happen to any vehicle but I've never had a car so prone to it. The car wash guy loves me... I've had to make many more trips just to spray the wheels off than every before. In a perfect world, this car would be raised up maybe another 2" for just a bit more ground clearance and come with an inline 2.0T and automatic transmission. Overall this is a very good car and it has no problems excelling in what it was designed to do which is get you and your family comfortably and safely to it's destination in less than ideal conditions. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2019 Subaru Legacy 3.6r with the Navigation Packag Andy , 03/19/2019 3.6R Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl CVT) 29 of 30 people found this review helpful Great vehicle! Has met or exceeded my expectations! PROs- The Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive. I was getting through the snow with no issues. Driver Assist Technology is the best! The safety in the car is magnificent, especially with the automatic reverse breaking. Blind-Spot Detection / Rear Cross-Traffic Alert is one of the most accurate I have ever used. LED Steering Responsive Headlights is excellent especially going around those turns! The 3.6-liter DOHC engine Power: 256 hp @ 6,000 rpm Boxer engine is quick and powerful. -Harman Kardon premium audio system is an outstanding sound system! You don't hear much about it, but is is dynamic. CONs- Remote Engine Starter - don't like the fact the engine cuts off as soon as you touch the door and have to restart. Additionally, you can not use the Subaru remote start App with the Legacy!!! However, the remote start works well at a distance and I like the indicator that the car is started. the gas millage is poor 20-22 mpg. STARLINK™ 8.0-inch Multimedia Navigation has fingerprints that are very obvious. Need to clean often. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse