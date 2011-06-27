Used 2018 smart fortwo electric drive passion Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,290
|Engine Type
|Electric
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Combined MPG
|108
|Total Seating
|2
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$25,290
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$25,290
|EPA City MPGe
|124 mi.
|EPA Combined MPGe
|108 mi.
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|124/94 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)
|3.0 hr.
|EPA Highway MPGe
|94 mi.
|Combined MPG
|108
|EPA kWh/100 mi
|31
|Fuel type
|Electric fuel
|EPA Electricity Range
|58 mi.
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$25,290
|Base engine type
|Electric
|Turning circle
|22.8 ft.
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$25,290
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|front head airbags
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Front disc / rear drum brakes
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$25,290
|Lighting Package
|yes
|Climate Package
|yes
|passion Package
|yes
|Sport Package
|yes
|10th Anniversary Edition
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$25,290
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|2 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$25,290
|cruise control
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$25,290
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,290
|JBL Sound System
|yes
|Ambient Lighting
|yes
|smart Media-System
|yes
|All-Weather Floor Trays
|yes
|Heated Seats
|yes
|Smartphone Cradle
|yes
|Center Armrest
|yes
|smart Media-System w/JBL Sound System
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$25,290
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,290
|Front head room
|39.7 in.
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|48.0 in.
|Front leg room
|41.2 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|fold flat passenger seat
|yes
|Front hip room
|45.4 in.
|cloth
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,290
|Fog Lamps w/Cornering Function
|yes
|Tridion Safety Cell in Graphite Grey Matte
|yes
|Tridion Safety Cell in Electric Green
|yes
|Tridion Safety Cell in Lava Orange
|yes
|Black-to-Yellow Metallic Grill
|yes
|Tridion Safety Cell in Arctic White
|yes
|Rearview Camera/Park Assist
|yes
|Tridion Safety Cell in Cool Silver Metallic
|yes
|Sapphire Blue Metallic Grill
|yes
|Tridion Safety Cell in Deep Black
|yes
|Arctic White Grill
|yes
|Panorama Sunroof
|yes
|Tridion Safety Cell in Sapphire Blue Metallic
|yes
|Tridion Safety Cell in Jupiter Red
|yes
|Black Grill
|yes
|Cool Silver Metallic Grill
|yes
|Rain and Light Sensor
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$25,290
|Maximum cargo capacity
|7.8 cu.ft.
|Length
|106.1 in.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|7.8 cu.ft.
|Height
|60.7 in.
|EPA interior volume
|53.2 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|73.5 in.
|Width
|61.4 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$25,290
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$25,290
|All season tires
|yes
|185/60R15 tires
|yes
|15 x 5.5 in. wheels
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$25,290
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|front independent suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$25,290
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Hybrid Component
|8 yr./ 62000 mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
