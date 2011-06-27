Used 1992 Saab 900 Consumer Reviews
A Zen Machine
The most subtle property of the 900 is that there isn't a single straight line on the vehicle. On my first drive to the country, I never missed an arm rest in the center console because of how the body is positioned to work with the steering and instruments. The turbo provides great power and the car has performance handling characteristics. It is a Miata with room, a backseat, and trunk space!
Can't give it up
I have owned this car over 13 years and can't give it up. I used to trade every 3 years, but my Saab has it all (except cup holders). Spent very little in repairs, gave it regular maintenance and it just keeps running through everything. Have hauled everything in the back including bricks, but she still cleans up like a new car. No rust (after 13 years in Indiana winters), paint still like new, as is the interior. I had to replace the CD player, and convert the air, but after 13 years and nearly 140,000 miles, I wouldn't dream of trading her for anything. She is a great work car and will drive on any terrain as long as the clearance is OK. I will drive her until the wheels fall off.
Will never sell my Saab
Well, I'm very happy with my Saab. I love the way it rides. The motor is so quiet that one thinks sometimes that the engine is off when it's on. It's a great experience to drive such fantastic piece of machinery. The style of the body just talks to you. Its' my girl and I can't get enough of her. She handles sweet and she's fast. I'm putting a new convertible roof on her and I can't wait.
Simply Great
I purchased the vehicle about 5 years ago when it had about 56,000 miles on it. The car had some cosmetic and mechanical blemishes that I had fixed (headliner, some electrical issues, and for the heck of it, I had it repainted the same color). Ever since then this car has been a tank. It's perfect for my 30 minute backroads and interstate commute. It's quick, very fun to drive, very comfortable. (I love these leather seats) and it's ultra reliable. 60,000 miles later, I haven't had a single problem.
Very cool car
This car is so cool to drive; when I make fuel stops I always have someone ask about her. A/C works great! Had a little heater problem but no big deal. She's a 92 but man she's a blast to drive. Power windows in a weird place. Other than that you can't go wrong.
