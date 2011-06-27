  1. Home
  2. Saab
  3. Saab 9-3
  4. Used 1999 Saab 9-3
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1999 Saab 9-3 SE Features & Specs

More about the 1999 9-3
Overview
See 9-3 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306.0/450.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque194 lb-ft @ 2100 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower185 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle34.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room39.0 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
Front shoulder room52.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear leg room33.0 in.
Rear shoulder room41.8 in.
Measurements
Length182.2 in.
Curb weight3200 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.5 cu.ft.
Height56.0 in.
Wheel base102.6 in.
Width67.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cosmic Blue Metallic
  • Imola Red
  • Cirrus White
  • Green Silver Mica Metallic
  • Gold Sand Mica Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Scarabe Green Metallic
  • Monte Carlo Yellow
  • Black
  • Cayenne Red Mica Metallic
  • Frost Gray Mica Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Mica Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Warm Beige
  • Medium Gray
See 9-3 Inventory

Related Used 1999 Saab 9-3 SE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles