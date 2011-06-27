Used 2006 Saab 9-2X Consumer Reviews
Saab 9-2x Aero
I enjoy my Saab. It is a roomy car for my active life style. I can easily fit my bike in the back or on top with the racks. It is very reliable and a fun to drive car.
Make it more of a Saab!
I really like this car, and the fact that you don't see them all over the place, however, Saab did almost nothing to make it their own, which is really disappointing for a car company with so much personality. No problems so far after 6 months of ownership. I'm just recently finding out that the heated seats get perfectly warm very fast, and I love that they're paired with cloth upholstery. I've gone through 4 cars in the past 2 years and this is certainly the most satisfying. The sound system is horrible, and the heat and air can't really be turned up to a very high max (important for super hot and cold days).
9-2X is not for everyone
All that says Saab is not Saab. I may have had an exception but even my friends who drive Subarus discribe their experience differently. My 9-2X had a very annoying gear hum that over shadowed any other good qualites. The auto transmission was 20 years behind the times in techno. At low speeds it seemed to always be looking for the right gear. GM has has acted wisely in dropping this model from the future Saab line up. I have followed their lead and traded it after only 1 month.
9-2x fun and fulfilling
I've had the 9-2x since this summer and so far it has been a very fun car. The AWD and turbo make city drivng fun with it's quickness and cornering abilities. Having traded in a muscle car that was killing me in gas it has been a lot easier on the wallet at fillup time. Not as great as I expected (about 20 MPG avg.) but that is probably a combination of driving it in a fun manner and the city driving. With two kids it has also been easier having a four door vehicle but keeping a sporty look and feel.
Saaberration
This is definitely an aberration from the typical Saab lineup. Albeit a quick way for Saab to get an AWD to market, it still leans heavily towards Fuji Heavy Industries. Ironic that both companies originally made aircraft. Saab's adjustment to the exterior, gearing, steering, and suspension definitely paid off. It's handling was excellent. It loved to be pushed and responded well to pinning it centripetally into corners with acceleration. On the other hand, it was loud and the interior was most definitely Subaru. After professionally soundproofing all 4 doors, it was still noisy.
