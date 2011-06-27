Vehicle overview

In an effort to expand their appeal among younger buyers, many manufacturers of premium cars are digging deeper into the $20,000-$30,000 price range with their product lineups. These lower-end offerings typically blend the luxury amenities and high style younger buyers crave with the day-to-day practicality they need. Guided by a "me too" philosophy laid out by parent company General Motors, Saab added an entry-level model to its lineup for 2005.

Available only as a wagon, the Saab 9-2X boasts a base price that's thousands lower than that of the cheapest 9-3 sedan. Thanks to GM's 20-percent stake in Fuji Heavy Industries, Saab got more than a little help from Subaru with this endeavor. In fact, except for a few unique styling details, revised suspension tuning and some new interior fabric, the all-wheel-drive Saab 9-2X is an Impreza wagon. That's right. The seats, gauges, door handles, controls and interior plastics are all of Impreza origin. Simply borrowing the car from Subaru allowed Saab to bring the 9-2X to market that much quicker. Unfortunately, any semblance of Scandinavian heritage was lost in the process.

The "X" in the 9-2's name denotes a standard all-wheel-drive system, a main selling point and core Subaru product characteristic. Available only as a wagon, the 9-2X's exterior lines have been smoothed to soften the Impreza's edgy look. The front and rear treatments are unique to Saab, including the tailgate, spoiler and wraparound lights. Standard 16-inch alloy wheels with 205/55R16 all-season tires were designed exclusively for the 9-2X. In an effort to give the 9-2X upscale dash in place of the Impreza's flash, you won't find any Saab cars in Subaru's signature Rally Blue paint; instead, there are more refined color options including a dark navy blue. As with the Impreza, two engines are available for the Saab 9-2X: a naturally aspirated, 2.5-liter horizontally opposed four-cylinder rated for 173 horsepower on the base 2.5i model, and a 230-hp, turbocharged 2.5-liter, four-cylinder boxer on the Aero, which is essentially a WRX wagon. A five-speed manual transmission comes standard on both the 2.5i and Aero, while both can be optioned out with a four-speed automatic.

So, has Saab performed enough of an Impreza transformation to justify paying a few thousand dollars more for the Saab version? Unfortunately, the answer is no. Despite its slightly longer warranty and handsome styling, the 2006 Saab 9-2X strikes us as poor value for the money. True, the Aero model performs every bit like the wonderful WRX, but its 100-percent-Subaru interior feels inappropriately downmarket, and it doesn't deliver the sort of refined ride quality you expect from a vehicle in its price range. Additionally, upscale features like stability control, a high-end audio system and a navigation system simply aren't available. If you want a premium wagon in this price range, the Audi A3 and Volvo V50 are much better choices. If you just want a fun-to-drive wagon with reasonable monthly payments, proceed directly to your local Subaru dealership.