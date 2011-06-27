Used 2016 Rolls-Royce Phantom Coupe Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$449,525
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V12
|Combined MPG
|14
|Total Seating
|4
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$449,525
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|8-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$449,525
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|11/19 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|290.4/501.6 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|26.4 gal.
|Combined MPG
|14
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$449,525
|Torque
|531 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
|Base engine size
|6.7 l
|Horsepower
|453 hp @ 5350 rpm
|Turning circle
|43.0 ft.
|Valves
|48
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V12
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$449,525
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|front head airbags
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|adaptive headlights
|yes
|high pressure washers headlamps
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$449,525
|Brushed Steel Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$449,525
|600 watts stereo output
|yes
|auxiliary audio input
|yes
|video monitor
|yes
|Lexicon premium brand speakers
|yes
|Lexicon premium brand stereo system
|yes
|15 total speakers
|yes
|2 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|surround audio surround audio (discrete)
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|DVD player
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$449,525
|cruise control
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|Audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front, side, and rear view camera
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$449,525
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverse
|yes
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$449,525
|Lambswool Floormats
|yes
|RR Monogram To All Headrests
|yes
|Contrast Stitching
|yes
|Treadplates-"PHANTOM"
|yes
|Gold Plated Pinstripes
|yes
|Marquetry Fan
|yes
|Humidor in Glovebox
|yes
|Parasols
|yes
|Veneered Steering Wheel Spokes
|yes
|Silver Bezel White Clock Face
|yes
|Marquetry Diamond
|yes
|Portable Leather Trimmed Cool Bag
|yes
|Stainless Steel Pinstripes
|yes
|Colored Steering Wheel
|yes
|Pen Set in Glovebox
|yes
|White Instrument Dials
|yes
|Commissioned Collection Leather Charge
|yes
|Inlay Passenger Panel (SoE)
|yes
|Marquetry Column
|yes
|Starlight Headliner in Dark Grey
|yes
|Bespoke Interior Charge
|yes
|Veneered Front Cupholder Lid
|yes
|Vin Plate
|yes
|Starlight Headliner in Bamboo
|yes
|Treadplates-"ROLLS-ROYCE, GOODWOOD"
|yes
|Inlay Passenger Panel (RR)
|yes
|Commission Collection Umbrellas w/Colored Handles
|yes
|Dark Metal Instrument Dials
|yes
|Mother of Pearl Inlays
|yes
|Marquetry Checkered Diamond
|yes
|Seat Piping
|yes
|Contrast RR Monogram To All Headrests
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$449,525
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$449,525
|10 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|premium leather
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|40.9 in.
|10 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Front head room
|40.2 in.
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|58.7 in.
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$449,525
|Rear head room
|37.1 in.
|Rear leg room
|36.9 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|51.1 in.
|folding center armrest
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$449,525
|Pinstripe Tires
|yes
|Gold-Plated Spirit of Ecstasy
|yes
|Illuminated Spirit of Ecstasy
|yes
|Solid Silver Spirit of Ecstasy
|yes
|Single Coachline in Twin Position
|yes
|Up lit Spirit of Ecstasy
|yes
|Contrast Color Wheel Inserts
|yes
|21" Alloy Wheels
|yes
|21" Dark Lacquered 11 Spoke Alloy Wheels
|yes
|21" Dark Lacquered 10 Spoke Alloy Wheels
|yes
|New Bespoke Paint
|yes
|21" Fully Polished 7 Spoke Alloy Wheels
|yes
|21" Part Polished 9 Spoke
|yes
|Main Color Wheel Centers
|yes
|21" Chromed Alloy Wheels
|yes
|21" Part Polished 7 Spoke Alloy Wheels
|yes
|Contrast Color Wheel Centers
|yes
|21" Part Polished 10 Spoke Alloy Wheels
|yes
|21" Part Polished 11 Spoke Alloy Wheels
|yes
|21" Fully Polished Star Alloy Wheels
|yes
|21" Fully Polished 10 Spoke Alloy Wheels
|yes
|21" Fully Polished 11 Spoke Alloy Wheels
|yes
|Two Tone Paint
|yes
|21" Part Polished Star Alloy Wheels
|yes
|Twin Coachline
|yes
|21" Dark Lacquered 7 Spoke Alloy Wheels
|yes
|21" Dark Lacquered Star Alloy Wheels
|yes
|Main Color Wheel Inserts
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$449,525
|Maximum cargo capacity
|13.9 cu.ft.
|Length
|220.9 in.
|Curb weight
|5795 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6725 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|13.9 cu.ft.
|Height
|62.9 in.
|Maximum payload
|885 lbs.
|Wheel base
|130.7 in.
|Width
|78.2 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$449,525
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$449,525
|Run flat tires
|yes
|21 x 9.5 in. wheels
|yes
|285/45R21 tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$449,525
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$449,525
|Free Maintenance
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Basic
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
