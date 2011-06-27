Used 2012 Rolls-Royce Phantom Coupe Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$408,000
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG14
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)290.4/475.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque531 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size6.7 l
Horsepower453 hp @ 5350 rpm
Turning circle43.0 ft.
Valves48
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV12
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Brushed Steel Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
420 watts stereo outputyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
video monitoryes
15 total speakersyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
DVD playeryes
AM/FM in glove compartment-CD stereoyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Multi-CD located in glove compartmentyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
keyless ignitionyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on dashyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Rear floor matsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
RR Monogram To All Headrestsyes
Machined Metal Steering Wheel Spokeyes
Veneered Interior Cappingsyes
Audio Integration For iPodyes
Starlight Headlining in Dark Greyyes
Veneered Instrument Panelyes
Starlight Headlining in Bambooyes
Leather Headliningyes
Veneered Steering Wheel Spokesyes
Glovebox Lid w/Insert Preparationyes
Color Keyed Boot Trimyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room40.9 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room40.2 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.7 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear leg room36.8 in.
Rear shoulder room51.1 in.
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
21" Seven Spoke Alloy Wheels Including Chromed Wheel Centers and Run-Flat Performance Tiresyes
21" Star Design Alloy Wheels Including Chromed Wheel Centers and Run-Flat Performance Tiresyes
21" Part Polished Star Design Alloy Wheels Including Chromed Wheel Centers and Run-Flat Performance Tiresyes
21" Part Polished Seven Spoke Alloy Wheels Including Chromed Wheel Centers and Run-Flat Performance Tiresyes
21" Chromed Alloy Wheels Including Chromed Wheel Centers and Run-Flat Performance Tiresyes
21" Fully Polished Seven Spoke Alloy Wheels Including Chromed Wheel Centers and Run-Flat Performance Tiresyes
Coachlineyes
Camera System (Front and Rear)yes
Lower Two-Toneyes
Measurements
Front track66.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity10.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight5771 lbs.
Gross weight6724 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.5 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.35 cd.
Length220.9 in.
Height62.9 in.
EPA interior volume96.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base130.7 in.
Width78.2 in.
Rear track65.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Woodland Green
  • Silver
  • Black
  • Blue Velvet
  • Anthracite
  • Arctic White
  • English White
  • Ensign Red
  • Darkest Tungsten
  • Diamond Black
  • Cornish White
  • Midnight Blue
  • New Sable
  • Jubilee Silver
  • Madeira Red
  • Metropolitan Blue
Interior Colors
  • Seashell, premium leather
  • Signal Red, premium leather
  • Smoke Grey, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Blue Grey, premium leather
  • Fawn Brown, premium leather
  • Dark Spice, premium leather
  • Consort Red, premium leather
  • Creme Light, premium leather
  • Pine Green, premium leather
  • Moccasin, premium leather
  • Navy Blue, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Run flat tiresyes
21 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
285/45R21 109W tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
