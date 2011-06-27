2020 Ram 1500 Consumer Reviews

Best Truck I ever bought! Sukhraj Dhillon , 01/06/2020 Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) 45 of 48 people found this review helpful Shop around, the dealerships are usually [non-permissible content removed] in regards to any incentives on this truck. I bought a Limited 4x4 and have been very happy with my purchase, Hemi has plenty of power and decent fuel economy. Interior makes my dads Range Rover jealous. Very good truck. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

She leaks... Joel S. , 02/13/2020 Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) 53 of 57 people found this review helpful Custom ordered my 2020 Ram 1500 last October, received it in November, truck was great until I found a massive water spot in the drivers side foot well. Since then my truck has been at the service department 3 times for the cabin leaking water into the interior. Service department can't figure out where the water is coming from. May have to take a loss on this one and lemon law it. It's a shame too because it's a fantastic truck and looks sharp with the midnight package and white paint. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Girl with Ram Laramie Girl with Ram Laramie , 01/21/2020 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) 95 of 104 people found this review helpful I love this v8 Hemi truck. The power and stability really has you feeling like your in control on road. In my opinion it's the best looking by far and the features are amazing but only when they work properly. However... I hate that in my 7 months of ownership it's been in the shop 11 times; totaling over 50 days there. Most of my issues were with the electronics (BU cam, heated steering wheel, frozen screen, tilt mirrors gets stuck) to name a few. After 4 days of owning the brand new Ram it had to go in because of the screeching breaks. It's been a slow progression down hill from there. I've had the BU cam replaced twice. The side mirrors replaced twice. The steering wheel replaced once (going back when the new wheel comes in. Back order for over 3 months) and the brakes, caps, disks replaced twice. What's the point of having all the bells and whistles if they don't work?? A brand new vehicle should not have all these issues let alone a 65k one! This would be the best truck on the market hands down if not for all these annoying issues. Lemon law suit in progress. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Unbelievable Value - Impressive truck Will C , 11/13/2019 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) 58 of 65 people found this review helpful I looked for months and couldn't be happier with the Ram 1500. I settled on the Laramie with a lot of upgrades rather than the Limited or Longhorn because, while the options like moonroof, power running boards, 12 inch nav, were important, I didn't particularly find a lot of value in the other differences to justify paying more at the base level. And I added the options I wanted to the Laramie. Bottom line is that you can't go wrong with any of the trim levels. In my opinion, better value and better truck than anything else out there right now. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value