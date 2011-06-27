2019 Ram 1500 Consumer Reviews
Disappointed long time Dodge/Ram owner.
I have had several versions of the Dodge ram 1500 since it was redesigned in 2009. They have all performed very well with high-quality interiors and technology. I was very excited when I bought my 2019 Ram Laramie this past July. Within two weeks of ownership, the phone system stopped functioning properly and the audio quality sounded as though only one speaker was working. I have the Harman Kardon Soundsystem which is wonderful. But in order to get the phone sound quality back to all speakers, you have to turn off the surroundsound manually for each call. That was the fix that Chrysler has so far. The new heavy duty brakes are squeaking like crazy. The incredibly smooth ZF transmission has intermittent clunking when down shifting when coming to a stop. The air conditioning is not as cold as my previous Ram 1500. The final straw which prompted me to write this review, was when the truck stalled at a light yesterday. The truck is so quiet on the inside that I didn’t even know it stalled until all the alarms went off telling me to put the truck into park and restart it. When trying to contact Chrysler Corporation, I get an overseas call center with an agent but most likely has no idea what a truck is. The Chrysler dealership in Palm Springs, CA has been very helpful but they are baffled at the truck’s issues and their arms are tied waiting for Chrysler to get the bugs worked out. If I had known I was going to have all these troubles I would have kept my old truck. I believe Chrysler released this truck too early without properly testing all if it’s systems. I will open an official complaint with Chrysler and will start the Lemon Law procedure If it’s not repaired within the legal amount of time it takes Chrysler to repair it. It takes a long time but the law does work ( used it with a defective Ford product years ago). I will say, the truck is very quiet and very roomy. The interior is incredibly comfortable compared to my previous truck. The ride quality is the best. That said, the technical issues outweigh the comfort. I would recommend not buying one of these trucks until after the bugs are worked out. Maybe a 2021 model.
Official Lemon by law and RAM says too bad!
I had to take my brand new 2019 new style RAM 1500 into the shop 5 times within the first 2 months and 1500 miles due to the check engine light randomly coming on. They replaced many components including the entire engine. I was without the truck for over 30 days, so by law it is a lemon. I just want a replacement as this truck that has had a lot of work done to it is not, and never was, the truck I was sold. Best part, RAM says too bad, and for confidential reasons they will not replace it. Confidential... as in the loyalty of the company doesn't match the loyalty of this 3rd generation RAM owner who has owned numerous RAMs including this 3rd in a row new purchase??? Loyalty only lives on the consumer side these days, and RAM proved it with how they have responded to this situation.
2019 Ram Rear Bed Defect
Beware the Ram and its rear bed assembly! My daughter's truck has a gap where two bed seems are supposed to join. She didn't notice it until several days post purchase. She informed the dealer and Fiat. Fiat will not replace the bed! The dealer would like to see it replaced but does not want to bare the cost. The dealer inventoried the lot and stated 40% of the Rams have the same defect! After several months of stalling and just wearing down my daughter, she agreed to basically a bubble gum and duct tape fix. She needed the truck returned to her for her business. An attorney was a thought but go expensive for what was going to be a much longer battle. This gap between the seams of the bed was wide enough to see the ground underneath! 40% are defects so beware! Bring back Chrysler to American ownership and know how please!
Nice truck but questionable reliability
I really liked the truck, took a test drive and had to have the truck. Lot’s of great technology, 12” infotainment screen, unbelievable comfort and the 4 corner air suspension gives it an extremely smooth ride. I’ve owned the truck just under a month and it has 568 miles. I was headed to work early one morning and the truck lost power. It coasted to a stop and once it stopped wouldn’t move again. Called Chrysler’s roadside assistance and had to wait over 3 hours for the tow truck to arrive. After sitting at the dealership for 3 days, I finally got a call letting me know the transmission failed. The dealer is unsure about when they will receive the transmission but said hopefully it won’t take more than a week or two to get the truck back. Really like the truck but I’m so disappointed about the transmission failure and am concerned I made a mistake with this truck purchase.
Don't Get Sucked in by the Looks and Comfort
I can't in good conscience give this truck more than three stars due to reliability issues. Let me explain. The all new 2019 Ram 1500 is beautifully designed and engineered as long as you are wanting to spend $58,000 on a piece of yard art. I hope that you enjoy spending a lot of time at your local dealership where you purchased it because it will either be sitting in your yard or at the dealership. I purchased mine on 1/18/19 which was the day the problems began. I noticed a damaged trim piece and I called it to the salespersons attention who in turn got the body shop manager involved. They said they would take care of the issue. When we went to sign the papers no we owe for the trim piece. Oh yeah, I forgot about that, after reminding them the paperwork was filled out. Well, it only took 3 times of ordering the part and trips to the dealer to get the proper piece put on. No big deal, its installed. The real problems started six days after I purchased the truck. Here comes the first recall in the mail. This one has to do with an intermittent steering failure due to a faulty ground connection. No parts in stock. Have to order it. Parts comes in, I have to take it back to have the work performed. Then almost 30 days later here comes the second recall notice in the mail. This one was for the brake pedal that could possibly fall off if you use the adjustable pedals. Again, no parts in stock. Have to order and be put on a waiting list. After several calls to FCA, and being hung up on one of those times, I was told that the repair parts were being issued to dealers in limited quantities. Can’t slow down production to take care of current customer issues, now can we? FCA advised me in the meantime, just don’t use the adjustable pedals. Of course, I already had, and the vehicle will be safe to drive. I don’t know about you but I’m not willing to risk driving a vehicle that the brake pedal could possibly fall off of because a customer service rep from FCA tells me it’s safe. I still haven’t been able to figure out how intermittent steering loss and the possibly of your brake pedal falling off is safe but I digress. FCA did give me four free oil changes for my trouble. SCORE!!! Then the front brakes would squeal terribly during stopping. Apparently, this is a known issue as there is a service bulletin on the condition. The solution, replace both front brake calipers and pads. That’s right, all new front brakes. Mind you there are only 2300 miles on the truck. Most of which was going to and from the dealer. The other issue is the speed adjustable volume can barely be heard at all. Why is the volume adjustment inadequate you ask? The reason the service advisor gave me was because the active noise control module is interfering with the speed adjustable volume. FCA has designed two systems that interfere with each other and installed them on a vehicle. The current solution to this? Use the steering wheel controls to adjust the volume. Service said they tested other 2019 Ram’s on the lot and they all display the same condition so it’s not really a problem. By that logic if every engine explodes at 5000 miles then it’s not really a problem because hey, they all do it. I spent an extra $4,595.00 for the level 2 equipment group and another $1,095.00 for the 12-inch display and this is the answer I get. Completely unacceptable. I have been buying Dodge Ram’s since 2001, which is still on the road, and this by far is the worst Ram I have ever purchased. Three months in with these many issues I don’t want to think of what is next. If you are in need of a new truck now, stay as far away from the Ram as possible. I should have gone with my gut feeling and spent the extra money and bought the Ford. Save yourself a lot of time and trouble and buy something else. Time to see if I can get FCA to hang up on me again.
