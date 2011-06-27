2020 Porsche Taycan Consumer Reviews
Electric Everyday!
So finally after waiting for this beauty to release since the day it was revealed. I didn’t pre-order it so I decided to wait for it to show up for sale. Just about not so long ago I finally got one! It drives better than ever. Everything about it is great. It drives like none other! I’d go electric everyday everywhere everyplace! Best Porsche I’ve ever owned.
Electric Dream Machine
I’ve had my Taycan for over a month and continue to be impressed with almost every aspect of the car. The performance is phenomenal and the instant torque is completely addictive, especially at speed. The design is absolutely stunning and it’s truly one of those cars where the pictures don’t do it justice — there’s so many little details that the car really deserves to be seen up close. Like the 911, the Taycan is almost all compound curves that flow beautifully around the car. Interior fit and finish is definitely top-of-the-line. If you’re a fan of physical buttons the all digital control surfaces will take some getting used to. The Porsche Communications Management (PCM) system on the Taycan is brand-new and is still a work-in-progress — the system still has some glitches and performance issues. From a range perspective, I’ve been more that impressed only because the EPA ratings were so low. I’ve regularly traveled 30-40% further than what the sticker says. You can easily get 270 miles on a full charge (I’m on 20” Turbo Aero wheels with all-season Continental tires) and charging at home has been a revelation. That said, I’m charging my car about once-a-week, and even then the car is usually around 35% state of charge (SoC). Of course, depending on your situation with your commute and COVID-19, you might not be driving much, so you may need to charge even less. Overall, it’s a Porsche: beautiful, extraordinarily solid and well-built, fast, and pricey.
