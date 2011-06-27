Used 2012 Porsche Cayman Consumer Reviews

2012 Porsche Cayman R is the next great classic!! Broward , 08/23/2017 R 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 6M) 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I have owned several Porsches including twin turbo 911s and driven Lambos, Ferraris and Nissan GTRs. The Cayman R is more fun than anything I have driven. It completely connects you with the road more than these other exotics. My guess is the value of the Cayman R has bottomed out as of mid 2017 so now is the time to buy one! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Worth every penny Ken , 03/04/2016 2dr Coupe (2.9L 6cyl 6M) 1 of 2 people found this review helpful This is a super car, fun to drive, surprisingly comfortable, quick and responsive. On the downside it is expensive to repair, but with extended warranty there are less worries. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse