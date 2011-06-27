Used 2012 Porsche Cayman Consumer Reviews
2012 Porsche Cayman R is the next great classic!!
Broward, 08/23/2017
R 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 6M)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful
I have owned several Porsches including twin turbo 911s and driven Lambos, Ferraris and Nissan GTRs. The Cayman R is more fun than anything I have driven. It completely connects you with the road more than these other exotics. My guess is the value of the Cayman R has bottomed out as of mid 2017 so now is the time to buy one!
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Worth every penny
Ken, 03/04/2016
2dr Coupe (2.9L 6cyl 6M)
1 of 2 people found this review helpful
This is a super car, fun to drive, surprisingly comfortable, quick and responsive. On the downside it is expensive to repair, but with extended warranty there are less worries.
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Top Notch Classic
Dan, 11/13/2019
R 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 6M)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
The Cayman R is the purest modern Porsche period. This car handles like nothing else on the road and we a few tasteful tweaks the Cayman R "hauls the mail" and will outrun most 911's with a skilled driver. Too much fun for words to describe.
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Cayman
Related Used 2012 Porsche Cayman info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2006
- Used Kia Soul 2015
- Used Ram 1500 2008
- Used Ram Promaster Cargo Van 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
- Used Ram 1500 2005
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2012
- Used Acura TLX 2017
- Used Jaguar F-TYPE
- Used Subaru Forester 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime News
- 2020 Volkswagen Atlas
- 2019 Tacoma
- 2019 Forte
- 2021 Toyota Highlander News
- 2020 Aston Martin Vantage News
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade
- 2020 Mazda CX-30
- 2020 Chevrolet Trax
- 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Cayenne
- Porsche 911 2019
- 2020 Porsche Panamera
- 2019 Porsche Panamera
- 2019 Porsche 718 Boxster
- Porsche Panamera 2019
- 2019 Macan
- 2019 Porsche 718 Cayman
- Porsche Cayenne 2020
- 2020 Porsche Macan