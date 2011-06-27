Used 2001 Pontiac Sunfire Consumer Reviews

great car Tom , 03/30/2008 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I have owned this car for 5 years. I bought it used with 35,000 miles and now has 225,000 on it. Only problem was the fuel pump went out at 150,000. If all cars were this reliable then auto makers would go out of business. Awesome car. The 2.4 L is very peppy and 32 mpg. What more could I ask for? Did I mention this car is an automatic? Report Abuse

Satisfied with Sunfire satisfiedwithsunfire , 12/17/2007 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I purchased my Sunfire 09/2000 and it has been a very dependable car. I'm extremely pleased with it. I took it on a long trip and couldn't have been happier. The gas mileage is great, the ride is good for that price range. The interior could use a little more quality, but the outside is attractive. I would recommend this car to anyone looking for dependability with a little sporty look. My car is paid for and I have no intentions of getting rid of it. I'll probably keep it till it dies. It's my baby. Report Abuse

BEST CAR GM HAS EVER MADE eric andres , 09/20/2017 SE 2dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I bought my sunfire in 2001 brand new. It is now 2017 and i still have it! It currently has 217,000 miles on it. Only thing i have ever had to do to this car is change the oil and put new brakes and tires on it when needed!! Everything else is still original including the water pump, fuel pump and even alternator! It is the cheapest new car i have ever bought but has been the best! I wish they still made them! I still drive it back and forth to work everyday and leave my new car in garage mostly! The sunfire still runs perfect and doesn't even burn oil yet so that's why i drive it instead of the new car. Trying to shoot for 300000 miles now! The old sunfire should make it since it still running like a new one!! Put 75 miles day on it still from driving back n forth to work! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Excellent Car! john_y , 04/10/2012 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Got this car at 120,000 and now is at 150,000 and running stronger than ever! Beastly in all weather, I can get through a foot of snow without a problem and with good handling too. Decent gas mileage (24-27 mpg). Only ever need to perform minor repairs (exhaust, shocks, oil changes, spark plugs). Ice cold A/C, and engine warms up quickly on those cold days. When I got it the two lowest fan blower settings didn't work, but easily fixed by replacing blower motor resistor. Roomy trunk, I can fit a Tuba in it with a bit of room to spare. Not the fastest car in the world (could only get it up to 105) but it gets you where you need to go. Comfortable seats for road trips. Report Abuse