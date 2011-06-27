  1. Home
Used 1993 Pontiac Grand Am Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG212124
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/27 mpg18/27 mpg21/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)273.6/410.4 mi.273.6/410.4 mi.319.2/486.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.2 gal.15.2 gal.15.2 gal.
Combined MPG212124
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque155 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm155 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm140 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size2.3 l2.3 l2.3 l
Horsepower175 hp @ 6200 rpm175 hp @ 6200 rpm115 hp @ 5200 rpm
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.37.8 in.37.8 in.
Front leg room43.3 in.43.3 in.43.3 in.
Front hip room49.1 in.49.1 in.49.1 in.
Front shoulder room54.0 in.54.0 in.54.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.37.8 in.37.8 in.
Rear hip Room52.6 in.51.4 in.52.6 in.
Rear leg room33.9 in.34.9 in.33.9 in.
Rear shoulder room55.4 in.54.2 in.55.4 in.
Measurements
Length186.9 in.186.9 in.186.9 in.
Curb weight2727 lbs.2777 lbs.2727 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.2 cu.ft.13.2 cu.ft.13.2 cu.ft.
Height53.2 in.53.2 in.53.2 in.
Wheel base103.4 in.103.4 in.103.4 in.
Width67.5 in.67.5 in.67.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Red
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Medium Red Metallic
  • Black
  • Gray Purple Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Dark Red Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Bright Red
  • Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Gray Purple Metallic
  • Dark Red Metallic
  • Medium Red Metallic
  • Medium Red Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Black
  • Silver Metallic
  • Gray Purple Metallic
  • Dark Red Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Bright Red
