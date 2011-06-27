Used 2007 Pontiac G6 Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 2007 G6
Overview
Starting MSRP
$18,800
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$18,800
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$18,800
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)320/480 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$18,800
Torque162 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower169 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle36.0 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$18,800
2 rear headrestsyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$18,800
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$18,800
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
retained accessory poweryes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$18,800
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$18,800
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$18,800
4 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room39.0 in.
bucket front seatsyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.4 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room52.7 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$18,800
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room36.5 in.
Rear hip Room51.9 in.
Rear leg room37.6 in.
Rear shoulder room55.4 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$18,800
Front track59.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity14 cu.ft.
Length189.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight3305 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14 cu.ft.
Height57.1 in.
Wheel base112.3 in.
Width70.6 in.
Rear track60.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$18,800
Exterior Colors
  • Sedona Beige Metallic
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Crimson Red
  • Liquid Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Ivory White
  • Blue-Gold Crystal Metallic
  • Granite Metallic
  • Dark Steel Gray Metallic
  • Electric Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, leather
  • Ebony, cloth
  • Light Taupe, cloth
  • Light Taupe, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$18,800
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
P225/50R17 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
17 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$18,800
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$18,800
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
