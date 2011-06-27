  1. Home
Used 1994 Pontiac Bonneville Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Bonneville
Overview
See Bonneville Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG201820
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/26 mpg15/23 mpg17/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306.0/468.0 mi.270.0/414.0 mi.306.0/468.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.18.0 gal.18.0 gal.
Combined MPG201820
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque225 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm275 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm225 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l3.8 l3.8 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 4800 rpm225 hp @ 5000 rpm170 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle40.5 ft.40.5 ft.39.0 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.0 in.39.0 in.39.0 in.
Front leg room43.0 in.43.0 in.43.0 in.
Front hip room57.2 in.57.2 in.57.2 in.
Front shoulder room59.8 in.59.8 in.59.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.3 in.38.3 in.38.3 in.
Rear hip Room57.1 in.57.1 in.57.1 in.
Rear leg room38.6 in.38.6 in.38.6 in.
Rear shoulder room59.4 in.59.4 in.59.4 in.
Measurements
Length201.1 in.201.1 in.199.5 in.
Curb weight3587 lbs.3691 lbs.3446 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.0 cu.ft.18.0 cu.ft.18.0 cu.ft.
Height55.7 in.55.7 in.55.7 in.
Wheel base110.8 in.110.8 in.110.8 in.
Width74.5 in.74.5 in.74.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Red Metallic
  • Gray Purple Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright Red
  • Dark Green Metallic
  • Medium Blue Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Dark Jade Gray Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Bright Red
  • Medium Red Metallic
  • Dark Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Dark Jade Gray Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Medium Blue Metallic
  • Gray Purple Metallic
  • Dark Green Metallic
  • Medium Red Metallic
  • Gray Purple Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright Red
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Dark Jade Gray Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Medium Blue Metallic
