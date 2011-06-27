  1. Home
Used 1991 Plymouth Sundance Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Sundance
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG232320
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/28 mpg21/28 mpg18/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)294.0/392.0 mi.294.0/392.0 mi.252.0/336.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.0 gal.14.0 gal.14.0 gal.
Combined MPG232320
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque122 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm122 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm210 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l2.2 l2.5 l
Horsepower93 hp @ 4800 rpm93 hp @ 4800 rpm153 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle34.0 ft.34.0 ft.34.0 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.38.3 in.38.3 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.41.5 in.41.5 in.
Front hip room55.3 in.55.4 in.55.3 in.
Front shoulder room54.4 in.54.7 in.54.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.37.4 in.37.4 in.
Rear hip Room47.5 in.44.7 in.47.5 in.
Rear leg room34.0 in.34.0 in.34.0 in.
Rear shoulder room52.5 in.54.5 in.52.5 in.
Measurements
Length171.7 in.171.7 in.171.7 in.
Curb weight2617 lbs.2654 lbs.2617 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.2 cu.ft.13.1 cu.ft.13.2 cu.ft.
Height52.7 in.52.7 in.52.7 in.
Wheel base97.0 in.97.0 in.97.0 in.
Width67.3 in.67.3 in.67.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Light Spectrum Blue Metallic
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Aquamarine Blue Metallic
  • Electric Blue Metallic
  • Black Cherry Pearlcoat
  • Raspberry Red Pearlcoat
  • Radian Red Clearcoat
  • Aquamarine Blue Metallic
  • Radian Red Clearcoat
  • Black Cherry Pearlcoat
  • Light Spectrum Blue Metallic
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Electric Blue Metallic
  • Raspberry Red Pearlcoat
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Aquamarine Blue Metallic
  • Electric Blue Metallic
  • Raspberry Red Pearlcoat
  • Radian Red Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Black Cherry Pearlcoat
  • Light Spectrum Blue Metallic
  • Light Champagne Metallic
