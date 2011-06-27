Used 1991 Plymouth Laser RS Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)302.1/413.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque125 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower135 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.9 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Front hip room55.1 in.
Front shoulder room53.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room34.1 in.
Rear hip Room45.7 in.
Rear leg room28.5 in.
Rear shoulder room53.1 in.
Measurements
Length170.5 in.
Curb weight2745 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.2 cu.ft.
Height51.4 in.
Wheel base97.2 in.
Width66.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Light Spectrum Blue Metallic
  • Light Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Black
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Medium Water Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Medium Quartz Metallic
  • Radiant Fire
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Glamour Turquoise Metallic
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Raspberry Red Pearl Metallic
  • Banzai Blue Metallic
