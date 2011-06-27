  1. Home
Used 1992 Plymouth Grand Voyager Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission3-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG191816
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveAll wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/22 mpg16/21 mpg14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)340.0/440.0 mi.320.0/420.0 mi.252.0/324.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.20.0 gal.18.0 gal.
Combined MPG191816
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque171 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm185 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm185 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l3.3 l3.3 l
Horsepower142 hp @ 5000 rpm150 hp @ 4800 rpm150 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle42.5 ft.42.5 ft.42.5 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head roomno39.1 in.39.1 in.
Front leg roomno37.3 in.37.3 in.
Front hip roomno53.7 in.53.7 in.
Front shoulder roomno57.5 in.57.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head roomno38.4 in.38.4 in.
Rear hip Roomno57.1 in.57.1 in.
Rear leg roomno37.7 in.37.7 in.
Rear shoulder roomno60.5 in.60.5 in.
Measurements
Height66.7 in.66.7 in.67.8 in.
Wheel base119.3 in.119.3 in.119.3 in.
Length192.8 in.192.8 in.192.8 in.
Width72.0 in.72.0 in.72.0 in.
Curb weight3604 lbs.3693 lbs.4110 lbs.
Maximum towing capacityno2250 lbs.2000 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Medium Mist Pearl Metallic
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Diamond Blue Metallic
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Radiant Fire
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Teal Pearl Metallic
