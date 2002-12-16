Used 1992 Plymouth Grand Voyager for Sale Near Me
No matching vehicles found, please update your search criteria
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
No matching inventory found.
There are no vehicles available at this time that match your search criteria. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Plymouth Grand Voyager searches:
There are no pages to show
Consumer Reviews for the Plymouth Grand Voyager
Read recent reviews for the Plymouth Grand Voyager
Write a reviewSee all 5 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating3.45 Reviews
Report abuse
mattmcbride_ca,12/16/2002
I have owned many older vehicles and this is by far the worst! Engine failure, unfixable ABS by Chrysler, abysmal mileage, transmission noise ( on @nd tramsmission ) and other issues. I do not trust this van for any trip over 30 km ( 20 miles ).