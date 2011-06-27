  1. Home
Used 1996 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Features & Specs

More about the 1996 Eighty-Eight
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG212121
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/27 mpg17/27 mpg17/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306.0/486.0 mi.306.0/486.0 mi.306.0/486.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.18.0 gal.18.0 gal.
Combined MPG212121
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque230 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm230 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm280 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l3.8 l3.8 l
Horsepower205 hp @ 5200 rpm205 hp @ 5200 rpm240 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle40.7 ft.40.7 ft.40.7 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.7 in.38.7 in.38.7 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.42.5 in.42.5 in.
Front hip room55.4 in.55.4 in.55.4 in.
Front shoulder room59.0 in.59.0 in.59.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.3 in.38.3 in.38.3 in.
Rear hip Room54.1 in.54.1 in.54.1 in.
Rear leg room38.7 in.38.7 in.38.7 in.
Rear shoulder room58.3 in.58.3 in.58.3 in.
Measurements
Length201.6 in.201.6 in.201.6 in.
Curb weight3459 lbs.3502 lbs.3502 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.5 cu.ft.17.5 cu.ft.17.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.6 in.5.6 in.5.6 in.
Height55.7 in.55.7 in.55.7 in.
Wheel base110.8 in.110.8 in.110.8 in.
Width74.7 in.74.7 in.74.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Otter Metallic
  • Dark Teal Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Medium Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Medium Cloisonne Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Medium Marblehead Metallic
  • Light Sandrift Metallic
  • Manta Green Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Medium Green Pearl Metallic
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Black
  • Majestic Teal Metallic
  • Dark Adriatic Metallic
  • Malachite Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Medium Dark Lichen Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Cyclamen Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Stone Beige Metallic
  • Medium Sea Green Metallic
  • Light Adriatic Metallic
  • Bright White Diamond Metallic
  • Cayenne Red Metallic
  • Crystal
  • Purple Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Yellow Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Green Metallic
  • Dark Red Metallic
  • Medium Green Gray Metallic
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Light Blue Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Dark Green Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Red Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Black
  • Red Metallic
  • Light Blue Metallic
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Dark Red Metallic
  • Medium Green Gray Metallic
  • Dark Green Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Medium Green Metallic
