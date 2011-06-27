  1. Home
Used 1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera S Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission3-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)298.3/439.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.7 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque135 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower110 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
Front hip room52.3 in.
Front shoulder room55.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room53.6 in.
Rear leg room35.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.9 in.
Measurements
Length190.3 in.
Curb weight2771 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.7 in.
Height54.1 in.
Wheel base104.9 in.
Width69.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Turquoise Metallic
  • Flame Red Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Light Auburn Metallic
  • Light Antelope Metallic
  • Dark Auburn Metallic
  • Light Beechwood Metallic
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Light Camel Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Medium Beechwood Metallic
  • Medium Maui Blue Metallic
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Medium Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • White Diamond Metallic
  • Medium Slate Gray Metallic
  • Slate Gray
  • Silver Metallic
  • Dark Maple Metallic
  • White
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Camel Beige
  • Bright Red
