Used 2010 Nissan Versa Consumer Reviews
My Second Versa
I just purchased a gently used 2010 Nissan Versa Hatchback. This is actually my second Versa and I'll keep buying them. The cost is incredible, the quality is fantastic, the value for your money is unmatched. I drive 30 minutes each way for work 5 days a week and do quite a bit of road trips to see family. The Versa is fun to drive, is great on gas and it's roomy and comfortable. I have an 8-month-old son and it's so much easier getting a car seat in and out of this car than any other I've had. The doors open wide and the seats are a bit higher, so it's easy! The first Versa I had took a ponding in a severe hail storm. It cleaned up great and went on ticking!
Good value for the money
I bought my 2010 Versa SL Hatchback new in 2010. Options included the premium package and floor mats. The mileage rating on the window sticker indicated 28 city and 34 highway. In several 500 plus mile trips on interstate highways through the mountains of PA it did indeed get 34 mpg's, no more, no less. In city driving it has gotten close to 28 mpg's, sometime a little more, sometimes less. I have discovered that running the a/c or the defroster has a negative effect on gas mileage to the tune of 4 or 5 less miles per gallon in city driving. Very reliable, no issues.
Tire pressure monitoring/front bumper
All of the good things you have read about the Nissan Versa are true. Unfortunately, the front bumper cover is too low to the ground and the clips that hold the cover on are too fragile. Half my clips broke within the first month of driving, the cover bottoms-out exiting driveways of all kinds. The impact causes the too fragile clips that hold it on to the car to break. The cover is now held on with epoxy and aquarium glue. The Nissan Versa also has a multi-year history of faulty tire pressure monitoring systems and this has not been fixed for 2010. Dealerships have no fix for this since the problem apparently is the result of poor engineering and manufacturing of the air valve stems.
Most practical car I've ever owned
Maybe it isn't the prettiest, or the most feature rich, but nissan has made a car that has everything I need, and nothing I don't. It's fun to drive, gets good gas milage, has an auxilery port that is conveniently located so I can have my electronics in the stash box, has tons of room (a bigger back seat than my dad's jaguar), and has been essentially maintaince free the last six months. All in all, for the price I paid, I can't complain (even with only 37 k miles)
A great compact
So last week I traded in my Chrysler Sebring convertible, and I am absolutely satisfied with the Versa. I wanted to trade the convertible for a more family oriented car. I wanted a car with good gas mileage, and at 35 highway without being a hybrid this car gets great MPG. I wanted a safer car, and the Versa has great saftey features. It is VERY room on the inside, trunk space is generous. Car has a smooth, quiet ride. For a 4 cylinder sedan it has some pick and go, it also handles the turns well. The A/C and heater are great. The sound System is great. My wife and I are completely satisfied.
Sponsored cars related to the Versa
Related Used 2010 Nissan Versa info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Lexus NX 300h 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2012
- Used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
- Used Chevrolet Colorado 2017
- Used Subaru Outback 2017
- Used Toyota Avalon 2018
- Used Toyota Camry 2005
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2010
- Used Ford Escape 2013
- Used Nissan Versa 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Audi Q5
- 2019 F-250 Super Duty
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class News
- 2019 Dodge Challenger
- Volkswagen Jetta 2019
- 2021 Kia Sportage News
- 2019 MKZ
- 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
- 2019 Lexus RC 350
- 2019 500
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Nissan Titan 2020
- 2019 Nissan Versa
- 2019 NV200
- Nissan Frontier 2019
- Nissan 370Z 2019
- Nissan Sentra 2019
- 2019 Titan XD
- 2019 Nissan Titan
- Nissan GT-R 2020
- Nissan LEAF 2019