Used 1992 Nissan Sentra Consumer Reviews

1992 Nissan Sentra SE-R Kunkun , 09/07/2007 5 of 5 people found this review helpful This car is fun to drive. Light weight, sharp handling, high revving. This car is the perfect sleeper. Revving the motor to 7,500 revs sounds and feels good. The SR20DE motor doesn't dissapoint. You get great gas mileage on it, too. Report Abuse

All Cars Should Be As Reliable Steve , 05/09/2010 4 of 4 people found this review helpful ... as my '92 Sentra E. Currently have over 247,000k and still peppy due to fuel injected 1.6 engine. Getting 28+ mpg when taking it easy, about 24 mpg when using A/C, still frosty. Really impressed with this car's performance in its 'emeritus' years. Worth buying at any age, if treated well is the epitome of reliability. Report Abuse

SE-R Freddie , 04/13/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Bought the can new in 1992. It was the cat's meow in it's day. It still have the car with only 98K miles on it. I spent a lot of time over seas. The only problems I have had were with the brakes that seem to have a course sound when applied. The seal around the tail lights leak and I can't seem to fix it. There is also a leak around the sun roof and wind shield or fire wall. Can't seem to find the source of any of the leaks. I can't let go of it though. Love? Report Abuse

Genre definition of its generation Jim92SE-R , 08/23/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful My SE-R has been flogged on road course lapping days, autocrosses, and everything in between with no complaint. The plain sedan shape is low on the radar, but it's high on utility. Real duality - the car has a high-strung nature that's easy to indulge. Brisk driving on backroads is a delight. A shame that clean examples are getting harder to find. Report Abuse