What is the Rogue Sport?

The 2023 Nissan Rogue Sport is a compact crossover SUV, slotting near the bottom of Nissan's SUV-heavy lineup in both size and price. The Rogue Sport debuted in 2017 around the same time the Nissan Juke was snuffed out. While Nissan hasn't announced anything official, we expect the Rogue Sport to undergo a much-needed full redesign for 2023.

Look for all-new styling both inside and out. While figuring out what a new model looks like before it's revealed is usually a guessing game, the Rogue Sport is essentially a Nissan Qashqai that's been rebadged for the American market. Nissan must have figured Qashqai (pronounced Cash-kye) would be too unusual a name for Americans to accept. As the Qashqai was redesigned in 2021, we can peek at that car to get a preview of the new Rogue Sport. Photos of the new Qashqai show influence from the recently redesigned Rogue, a good thing in our mind.

Whether the Qashqai's hybrid powertrain will come to the U.S. is unknown, but we wouldn't be surprised if Nissan kept it away in an effort to keep the Rogue Sport more affordable — a Rogue Sport hybrid would be significantly more expensive. Other changes should include an updated infotainment system and in-car tech.

There are plenty of small crossovers to contend with these days. The Rogue Sport slots between the smaller Kicks (a replacement for the Juke) and the larger Nissan Rogue. Some of Edmunds' favorites include the Volkswagen Taos, Chevrolet Trailblazer, Buick Encore GX, Hyundai Kona and Subaru Crosstrek. We much prefer those models to the outgoing Nissan Rogue Sport, but given how much the regular Rogue improved with its redesign, things look promising for the new 2023 Rogue Sport.