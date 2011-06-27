Used 2008 Nissan Armada Consumer Reviews

One of the best purchases I've made! gs451 , 12/28/2010 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Two years ago, I had been off of a my Lexus GX lease and wanted something bigger. I was interested in the new However, I just happened to stop by the Nissan dealer to look at the Pathfinder and fell in love with the Armada. It has everything that is needed in a vehicle of its caliber. The rear parking sonar is standard on the Armada while toptional on other large SUV's (should be standard on every large car for safety reasons). But it's been a true gem to drive and very reliable. Lease is about to end soon so I am looking into getting another Armada.I would definitely recommend this car to anyone looking for an SUV. Poor gas mileage, but it is reliable, safe and has good resale value later. Report Abuse

Love my 08 want a 2010 RECHELLE , 08/01/2010 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I love my 08 armada, went from a 06 Toyota 4-runner to the armada for more room, 3rd row seating, & better ride. Discovered that it drove a lot better by 100%. We had no children at the time of purchase but had 3 dogs. Great family vehicle for evacuations from Louisiana & vacations, dogs love it. Didn't buy extended warranty at time of purchase because wasn't sure if I'd be satisfied & keep it past 3 years/36,000 mile warranty. Now after 2 years & 4 months & over 31,000 miles with now 4 dogs & 1st baby on the way any day now I'm ready for a 2010 with extended warranty this time. We looked at the Yukon & Tahoe but the seats don't fold down into the floor to make the back completely even.

Stop Looking, This is it!! Chris , 03/03/2008 5 of 5 people found this review helpful After some long thought I chose the Armada over a Tahoe. After owning a week I wonder why I ever cosidered a Tahoe. Fully loaded this baby comes with options that would have cost $5000 more than a Tahoe. Everything fits perfect, rides better than our Suburban, has more power. My only problem is why I did not buy one sooner.

Great Truck edmercedes , 06/23/2007 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Love the space, great improvement from the 04 ride, not as bumpy, a more plush drive. Still drives like an SUV but does not rattle as much as the earlier models. Great improvements on the panels and quality of materials. Being a previous owner of the 04 and 05 models I can assure you this is a great improvement. Love the ride. Love my truck!